OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 APRIL 2026 AT 12.50 P.M. EEST, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES



Changes in Oma Savings Bank Plc's own shares

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc has resolved to transfer 15 785 own shares held by the company without consideration to pay the rewards for the share-based incentive plan 2024–2025 and the 2026 share instalments of the share-based incentive plans 2020–2021 and 2022–2023 to the participants of the plans in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plans. The shares will be transferred as a reward from the plan on 17.4.2026.

The transfer of own shares is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026.

After the transfer of shares, Oma Savings Bank Plc holds 133 741 own shares.



Board

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.