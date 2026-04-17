Gravity Energy Storage Market Research and Global Long-term Forecast Report 2026-2040: Advancements Drive Growth in Solid Gravity Energy Storage, Fostering Effective, Eco-friendly Applications

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gravity Energy Storage Market, till 2040: Distribution by Technology, Energy Capacity, Storage Duration, Component, Installation Method, Application, End Use Sectors, Geographical Regions and Key Players - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gravity energy storage market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.59 billion in current year to USD 45.90 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 27.18% during the forecast period, till 2040.







Gravity energy storage is a long-duration energy storage technology that relies on the vertical movement of heavy objects in the gravity field in order to store or release potential energy which can be easily coupled with electricity conversion. This mechanically driven approach stores surplus renewable electricity by elevating weights during periods of excess energy generation. Then it releases to drive generators, offering a durable, environment friendly alternative to electrochemical batteries like lithium-ion systems.

With inherent material stability, non-degrading components, and a favorable lifecycle assessment, GES supports extended discharge durations (hours to days), grid stability services, and cost-effective scalability for industrial applications. The gravity energy storage market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to the rising shift toward renewables, which requires long-duration solutions to address intermittency.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth of Gravity Energy Storage Market



The gravity energy storage (GES) market is propelled by rising renewable penetration, particularly solar and wind, which heightens the need for long-duration, grid-scale solutions capable of multi-day balancing and stability services. Favorable lifecycle economics further accelerate GES adoption, as these systems leverage mechanical components and low-cost materials like concrete blocks, rock, or mine shafts. This delivers extended lifespans, minimal degradation, and substantially lower operating costs compared to electrochemical batteries.

Further, technological advancements in concepts such as multi-weight tower systems and underground shafts, coupled with high-profile projects from developers like Energy Vault, Advanced Rail Energy Storage, and Gravity Power, enhance system efficiency and bolster investor confidence. These developments position GES as a scalable, sustainable complement to traditional storage technologies.



Competitive Landscape of Companies in Gravity Energy Storage Domain



The gravity energy storage industry is fragmented, characterized by intense competition and evolving dynamics among a mix of small and large players focused on technical innovations and commercial projects. These initiatives leverage decommissioned mines, towers, and vertical shafts to enable sustainable, long-duration energy storage, helping companies maintain a robust presence in the global marketplace.



Key companies include ABB, Advanced Rail Energy Storage (ARES), Energy Cache, Energy Vault, GE Renewable Energy, Gravitational Energy, Gravitricity, Gravity Power, Gravity Storage, Green Gravity, Heindl Energy, Highview Power, Pumped Hydro, RheEnergise, and Storworks Gravity.



Ongoing innovations and technological advancements drive growth in solid gravity energy storage, fostering effective, eco-friendly applications. Pumped Hydro stands out as a global leader, actively advancing grid storage solutions to meet demand for long-duration mechanical energy storage; as electricity grids shift toward renewables, it plays a pivotal role in capturing excess wind and solar power while ensuring extended grid stability.



Strategic investments and funding underscore the sector's momentum. In November 2025, Adani Green Energy's subsidiary, Adani Saur Urja, secured a letter of award for 500 MW of pumped hydro energy storage capacity, to support India's sustainable power transition and ambitious renewable capacity targets.



Regional Analysis: North America Lead the Gravity Energy Storage Market



According to our analysis, in the current year, the gravity energy storage market in North America captures the largest share. This is due to its supportive policies, cutting-edge research infrastructure, and accelerating grid modernization efforts. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to surging renewable energy adoption, rapid urbanization, major investments in grid infrastructure, and the emergence of pioneering technology firms.



Key Challenges in Gravity Energy Storage Market



The gravity energy storage market faces several key challenges that could impede widespread adoption. One of the primary challenges include the high upfront capital costs and complex infrastructure requirements, including specialized construction and site preparation, that often limit deployment. Additionally, uncertainties regarding long-term performance, maintenance needs, and return on investment can further discourage investors and utilities from committing to gravity-based systems. Moreover, evolving policy frameworks, permitting hurdles, and the lack of standardized design and performance benchmarks create additional barriers to commercialization and grid integration.

Reasons to Buy this Report

Detailed Market Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

In-depth Analysis of Trends: Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. Each report maps ecosystem activity across partnerships, funding, and patent landscapes to reveal growth hotspots and white spaces in the industry.

Opinion of Industry Experts: The report features extensive interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders and industry experts to validate market trends mentioned in the report.

Decision-ready Deliverables: The report offers stakeholders with strategic frameworks (Porter's Five Forces, value chain, SWOT), and complimentary Excel / slide packs with customization support.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 237 Forecast Period 2026 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $45.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.1% Regions Covered Global

Gravity Energy Storage Market: Key Market Segmentation

Market Share by Technology

Mechanical Gravity Storage

Hydraulic Gravity Storage

Pumped Hydro Storage

Tower-Based Gravity Energy Storage

Market Share by Energy Capacity

Below 500 kWh

500 kWh to 1 MWh

above 1 MWh

Market Share by Storage Duration

Short Duration (less than 1 hour)

Medium Duration (1-4 hours)

Long Duration (more than 4 hours)

Market Share by Component

Mechanical

Electrical

Power Conversion System

Others

Market Share by Installation Method

Underground Installation

Above Ground Installation

Modular Vertical Structures

Market Share by Application

Frequency Regulation

Load Balancing

Backup Power

Renewable Integration,

Peak Shaving

Black Start Capability

Microgrids

Market Share by End Use Sectors

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Market Share by Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the MENA

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Dynamic Excel Dashboards for Analytical Modules

Exclusive Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with Our Expert Research Team

Free Report Updates for Versions Older than 6-12 Months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c23sx0

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