$473 Bn Shared Services Markets, 2026-2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Asia Set to Lead, Large Enterprises Lead, SMEs to Accelerate Shared Services Adoption

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Services Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Type of Service, Type of Organization, Type of End User, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shared services market size is estimated to grow from USD 58.98 billion in the current year to USD 473 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.84% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Shared services refer to business models that organizations commonly use to consolidate similar business functions into a unified unit that serves the entire organization. This shared service unit can also be referred to as a shared service organization or services center, which provides centralization, standardization, service level agreements, and a focus on business and its core activities.



In the fast-changing technological environment of today, businesses are actively implementing shared services to boost their operational efficiency, lower costs, and enhance service quality by reducing redundancy, standardizing processes, and taking advantage of economies of scale. The importance of shared service centers diminishes the requirement for each department's support functions by delivering these services across various organizations.



Shared services encompass various service types, including finance and accounting, human resources, information technology, procurement, and more. Regarding demand, finance & accounting and information technology services are driving the growth of the shared service market. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements are promoting the development of the shared services market due to greater automation and a transition to cloud computing technologies. Overall, the increasing trend of outsourcing for innovative solutions and the rising focus on cost reduction in business operations are expected to broaden the reach of the shared services market during this forecast period.



Shared Services Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component



Based on type of component, the global shared services market is segmented into software and services. According to our estimates, currently, the service segment captures the majority of the market share. This dominance is likely due to the increasing need for professional services that assist in the implementation and maintenance of shared service centers, along with the demand for expertise in automation and data management technologies.



However, the software component is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for software as a service (SaaS).



Market Share by Type of Deployment



Based on type of deployment, the global shared services market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. According to our estimates, currently, the cloud-based deployment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the advantages offered by cloud-based software solutions, such as flexibility, scalability, and accessibility. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness and ability to manage solutions from any location contribute to the popularity of cloud-based options.



Market Share by Type of Service



Based on type of service, the global shared services market is segmented into communication and marketing, data analytics, facilities management, finance accounting, human resources, information technology, procurement, project management, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the accounting & finance services capture the majority of the market share. Shared services centers are essential for driving segment expansion by overseeing processes like invoice management, financial analysis, and providing centralized solutions, thus improving efficiency and compliance.



However, the human resources segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for efficient HR processes and the rising necessity to effectively manage a global workforce.



Market Share by Type of Organization



Based on type of organization, the global shared services market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprises capture the majority of the market share. This dominance is likely due to due to their cost-effectiveness, which allows them to centralize and optimize a wide range of business operations. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Market Share by Type of End User



Based on type of end user, the global shared services market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the BFSI segment captures the majority of the market share. This segment primarily fuels the demand for shared services to oversee banking, investment, financing, and other transactional processes, thus driving its growth.



However, the retail and consumer goods segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increasing emphasis on customer experience.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the shared services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently North America captures the majority share of the market, due to its varied industries that are increasingly implementing these business models for their operations.



In addition, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid industrialization, which is likely to enhance the demand for shared services in that region.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Type of Component

Software

Services

Type of Deployment

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Type of Service

Communication and Marketing

Data Analytics

Facilities Management

Finance and Accounting

Human Resources

Information Technology

Procurement

Project Management

Others

Type of Organization

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Type of End User

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Geographical Regions

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Companies Featured

Accenture

Capgemini

Capita

Cognizant

Deloitte

DXC

Genpact

IBM

Infosys

PwC

TCS

Wipro

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um20cv

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