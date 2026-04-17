Multinational giants step up presence in north China's tech zone TEDA

TIANJIN, China, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The China Development Forum 2026 was recently held in Beijing, drawing nearly 100 global business leaders. Meanwhile, the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA), just under an hour by high-speed rail from Beijing, has emerged as a prime destination for accelerated investment by multinational corporations, according to the TEDA's administrative committee.

Long-term partners of TEDA, including Volkswagen Group, Samsung Electronics, Otis, and Novo Nordisk, are acting on their confidence and resolve, embodying the vision that "to invest more in China is to invest more in the future."

In January, FAW-Volkswagen Tianjin kicked off its first all-electric vehicle program and launched the largest upgrade in its history. The facility targets mass production and delivery by 2027, when it will complete its transition to a full product portfolio.

Meanwhile, elevator giant Otis has commissioned a new flexible production line at its TEDA site tailored for elevator retrofits in aging residential complexes. Today, TEDA stands as Otis' largest global elevator manufacturing base, delivering end-to-end "Made in TEDA" solutions from R&D to production.

Automation juggernaut Schneider Electric has established a smart factory and a smart manufacturing innovation center in TEDA, driving the deep integration of electrification, automation, and digital intelligence.

Samsung Electronics is ramping up investment in memory chip-related projects. Tianjin Samsung SDI has upgraded its batteries from conventional winding to stacked technology and added new production lines. Samsung Electro-Mechanics has also built new lines to meet surging orders for automotive electronic components.

Global leading pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk has invested more than 10 billion yuan cumulatively in TEDA, expanding sterile formulation and quality testing laboratories, while supporting the growth of over 400 local suppliers.

Elsewhere, food-and-beverage giant Nestlé has built a fully integrated operating system in TEDA comprising manufacturing facilities, a product innovation center, and a quality assurance center.

Standard Chartered Global Business Services, a key back-office hub for the group in Asia, continues to expand its presence and nurture local talent in TEDA, supported by the area's exceptional business environment.

The accelerated investment by global giants in TEDA exemplifies the region's high-quality economic development. TEDA will embrace a more open stance, deliver a superior business environment to welcome more domestic and foreign investors to grow and thrive together.

Source: Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA)