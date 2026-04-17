Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 17 April 2026 at 13.15 EET

Resolutions of the Aspo Plc’s Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Aspo Plc was held today on April 17, 2026, in Helsinki. The Annual General Meeting of Aspo Plc approved the company's and consolidated financial statements 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from the liability for the financial year January 1, 2025– December 31, 2025. The Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend totaling EUR 0.25 per share for the 2025 financial year, to be paid in one instalment. The dividend record date is April 21, 2026, and the payment date is April 28, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the Company’s Remuneration Report, as proposed by the Board of Directors. The resolution is advisory.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Committees

The Annual General Meeting decided that the monthly fees paid to the Board members shall remain unchanged, so that EUR 6,000 be paid per month for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, EUR 4,400 per month for the Vice Chairman and EUR 3,000 per month for the other members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided that meeting fees paid to members of the committees and chairs of the committees shall also remain unchanged, so that a meeting fee of EUR 800 per meeting be paid to members of the committees and a meeting fee of EUR 1,200 per meeting to chairs of the committees. If the chair of a committee is also the Chair or the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, the fee paid to the chair of the committee is the same as that paid to members of the committee.

Board of Directors, Auditor and the Sustainability Reporting Assurance Provider

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of Board members at seven. Patricia Allam, Annika Ekman, Tapio Kolunsarka, Mikael Laine, Kaarina Ståhlberg, Tatu Vehmas and Heikki Westerlund were re-elected to the Board of Directors. At the Board's organizing meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Heikki Westerlund was elected as Chairman of the Board and Mikael Laine as Vice Chairman. At the meeting, the Board decided to appoint Heikki Westerlund as Chair of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, and Patricia Allam, Tapio Kolunsarka, and Tatu Vehmas as committee members. The Board decided to appoint Kaarina Ståhlberg as Chair of the Audit Committee, and Annika Ekman, Mikael Laine and Tatu Vehmas as committee members.

The Authorized Public Accountant firm Deloitte Oy was re-elected as the Company’s auditor. Deloitte Oy has announced that Aleksi Martamo, APA, will act as the auditor in charge.

The Authorized Sustainability Audit Firm Deloitte Oy was elected as the Company’s statutory sustainability reporting assurance provider. Deloitte Oy has announced that Aleksi Martamo, APA and Authorized Sustainability Auditor, will act as the responsible sustainability reporting assurance provider. The assurance is conditional upon the Company having a statutory obligation to prepare the sustainability report to be assured.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the remuneration shall be paid to the auditor and the statutory sustainability reporting assurance provider according to an invoice approved by the Company.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of treasury shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of no more than 500,000 treasury shares using the unrestricted equity of the Company representing about 1.6% of all the shares in the Company. The authorization includes the right to accept treasury shares as a pledge.

The authorization includes the Board’s right to resolve on a directed repurchase or the acceptance of shares as a pledge, if there is a compelling financial reason for the Company to do so as provided for in Chapter 15, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. The shares shall be acquired to be used for the financing or execution of possible corporate acquisitions or other transactions, for execution of the Company’s share-ownership programs or for other purposes determined by the Board.

The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2027, however no more than 18 months from the approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of treasury shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue, through one or several instalments, to be executed by conveying treasury shares. An aggregate maximum amount of 2,500,000 shares may be conveyed based on the authorization. The authorization may be used for the financing or execution of possible corporate acquisitions or other transactions, for execution of the Company’s share-ownership programs or for other purposes determined by the Board , however, provided that as part of the share-based incentive programs, the Board may convey a maximum of 500,000 shares, representing approximately 1.6% of all shares in the Company.

The authorization includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all the terms and conditions of the conveyance and thus also includes the right to convey shares otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders, in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, if a compelling financial reason exists for the Company to do so. Treasury shares may be transferred either against or without payment.

The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2027, however no more than 18 months from the approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of new shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue through one or several instalments. The total number of new shares to be offered for subscription is a maximum of 2,500,000 in total. The authorization may be used for the financing or execution of possible corporate acquisitions or other transactions, for execution of the Company’s share-ownership programs or for other purposes determined by the Board, however, provided that as part of the share-based incentive programs, the Board may issue a maximum of 500,000 shares, representing approximately 1.6% of all shares in the Company.

The authorization includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all of the other terms and conditions of the conveyance and thus also includes the right to decide on a directed share issue, in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, if a compelling financial reason exists for the company to do so. The shares may be issued either against or without payment. The authorization also includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue without consideration for the Company itself.

The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2027, however no more than 18 months from the approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on charitable contributions

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on contributions in the total maximum amount of EUR 100,000 for charitable or similar purposes, and to decide on the recipients, purposes and other terms of the contributions. The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2027.





Aspo Plc

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com



For more information, please contact:

Taru Uotila, Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 8622 318, taru.uotila@aspo.com









Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation