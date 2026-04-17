$522.55 BnEco-friendly Food Packaging Market Industry Trends & Global Forecasts 2026-2035: Consumer Demand for Sustainable Options, Regulatory Pressures, and Advancements in Material Science

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Material, Type of Packaging, Type of Product, Type of Technique, Type of Layer, Areas of Application, Type of End-User, Type of Enterprise, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends & Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eco-friendly food packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 243.54 billion in the current year to USD 522.55 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Eco-friendly food packaging involves using materials that are environmentally safe and capable of breaking down naturally. Such materials must ensure protection against tampering or contamination from any physical, chemical, or biological threats; currently, the most favored type of packaging used for food safety is active packaging.







The market for eco-friendly food packaging is witnessing significant growth, driven by shifts in consumer preferences and stringent environmental regulations. A key trend shaping this market is the increasing adoption of biodegradable and compostable packaging materials. Made from renewable sources such as plant-based fibers and biopolymers, these materials are gaining traction because of their ability to decompose naturally, which helps reduce landfill waste and environmental pollution.



Further, the companies are focusing on developing innovative packaging solutions that align with sustainability goals, which includes water-based coatings and recyclable barrier technologies. The rising demand for zero-waste and plastic-free packaging alternatives, combined with advancements in material science, is accelerating the shift toward eco-friendly food packaging. This movement is also backed by an increased emphasis on circular economy initiatives and consumer expectations for companies that prioritize sustainability in their practices. Overall, considering the above mentioned factors, the eco-friendly food packaging market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Material



Based on type of material, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into glass, metal, paper & paperboard, plastic, scratch-based materials. According to our estimates, currently, the paper & paperboard sub-segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to its broad availability, recyclability, and versatility. Paper-based materials are economical, lightweight, and easily customizable, which makes them a favored option for food packaging across different sectors.



Conversely, the scratch-based materials segment is expected to experience rapid growth throughout the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing demand for innovative, biodegradable, and compostable packaging solutions. Scratch-based materials fit well within the circular economy model, providing a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics.



Market Share by Type of Packaging



Based on type of packaging, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into degradable packaging, recycled content packaging and reusable packaging. According to our estimates, currently, the recycled content packaging segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to the increasing focus on circular economy initiatives and the rising demand for sustainable packaging made from materials that are either post-consumer or post-industrial waste.



However, the reusable packaging segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the growing awareness of the need to minimize single-use packaging waste and the transition towards more durable and long-lasting packaging options.



Market Share by Type of Product



Based on type of product, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into bags, bottles and jars, boxes, cans, containers, films, pouches and sachets, trays, tubes and other products. According to our estimates, currently, the containers segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is primarily due to its widespread usage in various applications like food storage and takeout services. Containers crafted from biodegradable materials such as cardboard, paper, and bioplastics are increasingly preferred for their capacity to reduce environmental impact while maintaining food quality.



However, the bags segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of this segment is fueled by growing consumer demand for convenient and lightweight packaging options. Eco-friendly bags, frequently constructed from materials such as recycled paper or compostable plastics, are becoming more popular due to their versatility in transporting food items and their alignment with sustainability objectives.



Market Share by Type of Technique



Based on type of technique, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into active packaging, alternate fiber packaging, molded packaging, multipurpose packaging, and other techniques. According to our estimates, currently, the active packaging segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is primarily due to its capability to enhance food safety and quality while decreasing waste, making it a popular option among manufacturers and consumers looking for sustainable choices.



However, the molded packaging segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Molded packaging, which encompasses products like trays and containers made from biodegradable materials, is gaining popularity due to its flexibility and effectiveness in safeguarding food products. Moreover, the rising demand for lightweight yet resilient packaging solutions that also reduce environmental impact is propelling market growth.



Market Share by Type of Layer



Based on type of layer, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging. According to our estimates, currently, the primary packaging segment captures the majority of the market share. Primary containers refer to items that directly hold food products, such as bags, bottles, and containers. This segment is experiencing growth due to heightened consumer awareness and regulatory demands for reducing plastic usage.



However, the secondary packaging segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness among consumers is boosting the demand for secondary packaging solutions that are both functional and compatible with ecological objectives.



Market Share by Areas of Application



Based on areas of application, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into beverages and food. According to our estimates, currently, the food segment captures the majority of the market share. This segment benefits from the widespread adoption of sustainable packaging solutions across different food categories, such as bakery items, dairy products, meat, fruits, and vegetables. The growth of this segment is being driven by the increasing consumer demand for fresh and minimally processed foods, along with a heightened awareness of environmental concerns.



However, the beverages segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising consumer inclination toward sustainable packaging options in beverage products, which include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties.



Market Share by Type of End-User



Based on type of end-user, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into foodservice, food processing and retail. According to our estimates, currently, the foodservice segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is primarily due to the rising focus on sustainability and environmental accountability among restaurants and catering firms, which are progressively adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions to satisfy consumer demand for greener packaging options.



However, the food processing segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by an increasing emphasis on sustainable practices in food manufacturing, as processors aim to lessen their environmental impact.



Market Share by Type of Enterprise



Based on type of enterprise, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprises. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their flexibility, innovative approaches, emphasis on specialized markets, and capability to adjust to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently Europe captures the majority share of the market. This increase is largely fueled by the restrictions on single-use plastics enforced by government regulations within the European Union. The European Directive has set forth guidelines for the circular economy and sustainability standards that are being adopted by businesses across Europe.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $243.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $522.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amcor

Ball Corporation

BASF

Be Green

Berry Global

Billerudkorsnas

Biomass

Biopak

Canfor

Crown Holdings

CTI Paper

Daio Paper Construction

DS Smith

DuPont

Gascogne Papier

Genpak

Genus Paper and Boards

International Paper

Karl Knauer

Klabin

Oji Holdings

PacknWood

Paperfoam

Printpak

SCG PACKAGING

Sealed Air

Segezha

Sulapac

Sustainable Packaging

Swedbrand

Tetra Pak

TIPA

Tokushu Tokai Paper

Vegware

WestRock

Winpak

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