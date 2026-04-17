Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Trends Report 2026-2035, Profiles of AbbVie, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's, Pfizer, Roche, Samsung, Sandoz, Teva, Viatris

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Drug Class, Therapeutic Area, Type of Manufacturer, Distribution Channel, Geographical Regions and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa biosimilars market is estimated to grow from USD 1.15 billion in the current year to USD 5.73 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The biosimilars market in the Middle East and Africa is currently experiencing rapid growth, fueled by increased healthcare investments, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, and favorable regulatory environments in prominent countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa. Particularly in areas with limited resources, the pressing demands created by chronic illnesses like diabetes and cancer necessitate the use of biologics, yet their high costs often leave many patients unable to access them.





The biosimilars market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years as patents of biologics expire, paving the way for the introduction of biosimilars that closely mimic their original counterparts. Lately, the biologics sector has experienced considerable expansion, largely due to its increased effectiveness in managing chronic diseases.

Nonetheless, the high costs associated with biologics create major financial and healthcare obstacles. As the demand for biologics continues to increase, developers are exploring innovative approaches to create more affordable biologic products that maintain comparable safety and efficacy standards to optimize their investment returns.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



The Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market experiences robust growth driven by several key factors, including rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders and increased demand for affordable biologic alternatives. In addition, government initiatives such as streamlined regulatory pathways for biologics also propel market growth. Further, patent expiries of major drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan, enable local manufacturers to expand portfolios rapidly. Strategic partnerships with global firms, low-cost manufacturing capabilities, and a skilled workforce further position Middle East as one of the leading exporters.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



Challenges persist in the Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market despite the ongoing market growth, hindering faster adoption. High development costs, complex manufacturing processes requiring stringent quality controls, and risks of immunogenicity or structural variability raise entry barriers for smaller players in this market space. Further, regulatory hurdles, including evolving guidelines and the need for comparative clinical trials, result in delayed approvals. In addition, poor domestic production and R&D infrastructure the region lead to import dependency and supply disruptions. Market access issues, such as competition from branded generics, pricing pressures, and patent litigations from originator companies, also constrain growth.



Monoclonal Antibodies: Leading Market Segment



At present, the monoclonal antibodies segment holds almost 55% of the total market share in Middle East and Africa. This leading position is mainly due to their widespread application in the treatment of chronic illnesses such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and various autoimmune disorders. However, the peptide segment is expected to expand at a faster CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Oncological Disorders: Dominating Market Segment



Currently, oncological disorders dominate the Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market, capturing most the market share. This trend is further supported by an aging population, changes in lifestyle, and improved diagnostic techniques, necessitating affordable treatments, particularly for costly monoclonal antibody therapies. As a result, this presents attractive growth opportunities for biosimilar developers. Additionally, the hematological disorders segment is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $5.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.0% Regions Covered Africa, Global, Middle East



Key Players in Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market

AbbVie

Amgen

Biocon

Celltrion Healthcare

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Pfizer

Roche

Samsung Biceps

Sandoz

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Viatris

Key Segments

By Drug Class

Monoclonal Antibodies

Proteins

Peptides

Others

By Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Other Disorders

By Type of Manufacturer

Contract Manufacturers

In-house Developers

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Complementary Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8skpe

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