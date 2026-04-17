Asia-Pacific Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in Asia-Pacific region was expected to grow by 11.7% annually, reaching US$123.2 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 26.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$110.3 billion to approximately US$169.1 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the quick commerce industry in Asia-Pacific offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and quick commerce markets. It includes more than 100+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency.



Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape is likely to evolve into fewer, stronger players rather than many small ones. In markets like India, consolidation will continue as weaker players exit or are absorbed, and the focus shifts from pure growth to unit economics, profitability, and retention. In Southeast Asia, given an earlier stage, we may see platforms expand beyond top metros into tier-2/3 cities, and investment will tilt towards operational efficiency, lower delivery promise ceilings (e.g., 20-30 minutes rather than 10 minutes everywhere), and new revenue streams (advertising, subscriptions).

Competitive intensity will remain high, but the battle will shift from just speed to cost, differentiation, category breadth, and platform leverage. Further, regulatory and labour-cost pressures may force the exit of heavily subsidized players.



Current State of the Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, quick commerce (q-commerce) has transitioned from early experimentation to intense competitive deployment in major metropolitan areas. In India, for example, q-commerce is now described as "no longer an experiment but a core layer of consumer infrastructure".

Established players are scaling dark-store networks, optimising fulfilment, and expanding into new categories beyond basic groceries. Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia, the model is less advanced than in India but is gaining traction through ride-hailing / super-app platforms. The market is marked by multiple players racing to build urban fulfilment density, while dealing with cost and regulatory headwinds.

Key Players and New Entrants

In India, the competitive front-runners include Blinkit (now part of Eternal Limited), which is estimated to hold approximately 44% of the q-commerce market in FY25. Zepto, with roughly 30%, and Swiggy Instamart, with about 23%. In Southeast Asia, super-apps are key players; for example, Grab's GrabMart is reported to have a share of over 35% in quick-commerce in some key locales.

New entrants and adjacent incumbents are also entering the market. Global e-commerce giants like Amazon are conducting ultra-fast grocery pilots in India and elsewhere. Thus, the competitive set is broad, including dark-store pureplays, food-delivery platforms moving into q-commerce, building retailers, and general e-commerce players experimenting.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Significant transactions and launches are shaping the landscape. In India, Blinkit's acquisition by Zomato (now Eternal) is a foundational consolidation. In India's q-commerce space, acquisition-led scale is one route. At the same time, some large retailers (such as Reliance Retail) have chosen organic dark-store roll-outs rather than acquiring existing players.

In Southeast Asia, key launches include GrabMart's expanded fresh product campaign in Thailand and an increase in the scale of merchant partners. These moves reflect both consolidation among major players and the increasing expansion of fulfillment and merchant ecosystems.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 14 Reports, Covering 1,450+ Tables and 1,600+ Figures

Asia-Pacific Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Australia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Bangladesh Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

China Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

India Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Indonesia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Japan Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Malaysia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Philippines Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Singapore Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

South Korea Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Taiwan Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Thailand Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Vietnam Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Report Scope



Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ze361g

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