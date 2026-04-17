Furniture and Appliance Rental Platform Rentomojo Sees Growing Demand Across Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata

BENGALURU, KA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 16, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture rental and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports a significant increase in demand for furniture rental and appliance rental in Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, as urban households reevaluate the financial and logistical trade-offs of buying versus renting essential home setup items.

Across these cities, the economics of setting up a home have shifted considerably. A typical 1BHK or 2BHK setup—including beds, wardrobes, sofas, refrigerators, and washing machines—can require upfront spending ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh when purchased outright. This excludes additional expenses such as delivery, installation, maintenance, and relocation, which can further increase the total cost of ownership over time.

In contrast, rental models allow users to set up a comparable home environment through monthly subscription plans that typically range from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the number of items, configurations, and package type. This shift from a large upfront investment to a predictable monthly expense structure is increasingly being viewed as a financially efficient alternative, particularly for individuals seeking to preserve liquidity.

By avoiding a one-time expenditure of ₹2–4 lakh or more on depreciating household assets, consumers are able to retain capital that can be allocated toward other priorities such as investments, savings, or personal expenses. This financial flexibility is becoming a key consideration for working professionals, students, and young families navigating rising living costs in urban environments.

As a result, many consumers are evaluating whether renting furniture and appliances is more practical than buying in India, how to furnish a home in cities like Pune or Chennai at a lower overall cost, and ways to avoid large upfront expenses when relocating. These considerations reflect a broader shift toward assessing not just affordability, but also opportunity cost and capital efficiency.

Rentomojo's data indicates that this shift is particularly pronounced in high-mobility cities such as Pune and Chennai, where employment hubs in technology, education, and services drive frequent relocation. Ahmedabad and Kolkata are also witnessing increased adoption, especially among first-time renters and households transitioning from shared accommodation to independent living.

Another factor contributing to this trend is the availability of bundled rental packages that simplify the home setup process. These packages combine essential furniture and appliances into a single monthly plan, allowing users to furnish an entire home without coordinating multiple purchases. Entry-level combinations and basic furniture items are available at relatively low monthly price points, while more comprehensive 1BHK and 2BHK setups can scale up based on user needs.

In addition to cost considerations, operational convenience plays a significant role. Traditional ownership often requires dealing with multiple vendors for delivery, installation, servicing, and repairs. In contrast, rental models consolidate these services into a single offering. Rentomojo provides doorstep delivery, professional installation, free maintenance, and relocation support, reducing the operational burden typically associated with furnishing a home.

Relocation flexibility is another important driver. In cities like Pune and Chennai, where professionals frequently move between residential corridors such as Hinjewadi, OMR, or city outskirts, transporting large furniture and appliances can be both costly and time-consuming. Renting allows users to avoid these challenges by enabling easy relocation, exchange, or return of items without resale losses.

"The way people set up homes in India is evolving," said a Rentomojo spokesperson. "Consumers are increasingly evaluating not just the purchase price, but the total cost of ownership, including maintenance, depreciation, and relocation. Rental models provide a way to manage these variables more efficiently."

Another emerging use case is among landlords and property operators. In cities such as Ahmedabad and Kolkata, furnished rental properties are gaining traction, particularly in urban neighborhoods and near business hubs. By renting furniture and appliances instead of purchasing them, property owners can furnish multiple units without significant capital investment, improving cash flow and reducing financial risk.

Rentomojo operates on a postpaid billing model, where customers are charged after usage, along with a small refundable security deposit at onboarding. Flexible tenure options allow users to align rental duration with their stay, whether short-term or long-term, without being locked into rigid ownership decisions.

The growing demand across Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata reflects a larger national shift toward access-based consumption. As more consumers search for terms such as "rent furniture near me," "furniture rental vs buying India," and "cost to rent appliances monthly," rental platforms are becoming an increasingly central part of the home setup decision process.

https://youtu.be/oqssMJ3W9kI?si=Irs2rCRNwjfHWZ8D

While ownership remains relevant for long-term homeowners, rental models are increasingly being positioned as a financially efficient and operationally simpler alternative for India's mobile, urban population—particularly for those seeking to balance flexibility, cost management, and evolving lifestyle needs. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/packages/appliances-furniture-on-rent

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068