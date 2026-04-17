BOSS Zhipin's Sustained Share Repurchases Achieved Over RMB896 Million in 2026

BEIJING, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing nearly RMB17.1 million to repurchase 344,394 ordinary shares on April 16. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB896 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.