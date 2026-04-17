BEIJING, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing nearly RMB17.1 million to repurchase 344,394 ordinary shares on April 16. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB896 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin's Sustained Share Repurchases Achieved Over RMB896 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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April 16, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More
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April 15, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More