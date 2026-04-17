Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $294.2 Billion by 2029 - DoorDash, Uber Eats and Regional Super-Apps Drive Scale, Diversification and Market Expansion

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global quick commerce market is expected to grow by 9.8% annually, reaching US$217.6 billion by 2025. Global quick commerce market has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 15.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$198.1 billion to approximately US$294.2 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the quick commerce industry in Global offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and quick commerce markets. It includes more than 100+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency.
Over the next 2-4 years, the global competitive landscape is likely to become tighter rather than broader. Scale players (DoorDash, Uber, major regional platforms, and well-capitalized domestic leaders like Zepto) are positioned to deepen their share, while weaker operators either sell, merge, or exit.
Cross-border M&A and strategic partnerships between delivery platforms and retailers (e.g., Instacart partnering with Uber Eats to add restaurant delivery for grocery users in the U.S.) will continue to blur the lines between food delivery, grocery and rapid retail. Profitability discipline, not just growth, will become the main filter for survival, pushing participants to rationalise networks, raise delivery density and pare back loss-making geographies.
Current State of the market
- Global quick commerce is in a consolidation phase after the hyper-expansion of 2020-22. The dominant pattern today is fewer, larger, better-funded operators competing fiercely for urban demand, while many smaller players withdraw.
- In India, Zepto, Blinkit (owned by Zomato) and Swiggy Instamart now form a concentrated "top tier", with recent funding rounds used to open hundreds of new dark stores and push customer acquisition, signalling still-intense rivalry. In Europe and the U.S., the picture is more selective: some operators expand through partnerships and acquisitions, while others retrench or exit unprofitable markets.
Key Players and New Entrants
- The competitive set combines global delivery platforms (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Instacart), regional super-apps (iFood in Brazil, Rappi in Latin America) and domestic specialists (Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart in India; Rohlik in Central Europe; Getir in Turkey). DoorDash reports rising orders across food, grocery, retail, and alcohol, and claims share gains across nearly all business lines in the 30 countries where it operates, underscoring its role as a global benchmark for scale.
- New entrants are increasingly coming from adjacent sectors, such as ride-hailing and e-commerce firms layering ultra-fast grocery services onto existing customer bases, or local online grocers like Rohlik stepping into spaces vacated by exiting international players in Germany.
A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 21 Reports, Covering 2,000+ Tables and 2,450+ Figures:
- Global Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Australia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Brazil Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- China Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- France Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Germany Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- India Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Indonesia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Italy Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Japan Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Mexico Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Netherlands Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Philippines Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Saudi Arabia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Singapore Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- South Korea Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Spain Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Thailand Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United Arab Emirates Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United Kingdom Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United States Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
Report Scope for Each Report
Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Order Value
- Order Frequency per Year
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Groceries and Staples
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Snacks and Beverages
- Personal Care and Hygiene
- Pharmaceuticals and Health Products
- Home Decor
- Clothing and Accessories
- Electronics
- Others
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode
- Instant Bank Transfer
- Wallets and Digital Payments
- Credit and Debit Cards
- Cash on Delivery
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Gen Z (15-25)
- Millennials (26-39)
- Gen X (40-55)
- Baby Boomers (Above 55)
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model
- Inventory-led Model
- Hyper-local Model
- Multi-vendor Platform Model
- Others
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time
- Delivery in 30 Minutes
- Delivery 30-60 Minutes
- Delivery in 3 Hours
Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group
- Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier
- Average Subscription Uptake
- Average Delivery Time
Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition
- Advertising Revenue
- Delivery Fee Revenue
- Subscription Revenue
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type
- Average Order Value by Product Type
- Order Frequency by Product Type
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode
- Average Order Value by Payment Mode
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group
- Average Order Value by Age Group
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier
- Average Order Value by Location Tier
- Order Frequency by Location Tier
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model
- Average Order Value by Business Model
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time
- Average Order Value by Delivery Time
- Order Frequency by Delivery Time
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|2940
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$217.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$294.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gviy4
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