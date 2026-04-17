Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $294.2 Billion by 2029 - DoorDash, Uber Eats and Regional Super-Apps Drive Scale, Diversification and Market Expansion

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quick commerce market is expected to grow by 9.8% annually, reaching US$217.6 billion by 2025. Global quick commerce market has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 15.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$198.1 billion to approximately US$294.2 billion.







This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the quick commerce industry in Global offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and quick commerce markets. It includes more than 100+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency.

Over the next 2-4 years, the global competitive landscape is likely to become tighter rather than broader. Scale players (DoorDash, Uber, major regional platforms, and well-capitalized domestic leaders like Zepto) are positioned to deepen their share, while weaker operators either sell, merge, or exit.

Cross-border M&A and strategic partnerships between delivery platforms and retailers (e.g., Instacart partnering with Uber Eats to add restaurant delivery for grocery users in the U.S.) will continue to blur the lines between food delivery, grocery and rapid retail. Profitability discipline, not just growth, will become the main filter for survival, pushing participants to rationalise networks, raise delivery density and pare back loss-making geographies.



Current State of the market

Global quick commerce is in a consolidation phase after the hyper-expansion of 2020-22. The dominant pattern today is fewer, larger, better-funded operators competing fiercely for urban demand, while many smaller players withdraw.

In India, Zepto, Blinkit (owned by Zomato) and Swiggy Instamart now form a concentrated "top tier", with recent funding rounds used to open hundreds of new dark stores and push customer acquisition, signalling still-intense rivalry. In Europe and the U.S., the picture is more selective: some operators expand through partnerships and acquisitions, while others retrench or exit unprofitable markets.

Key Players and New Entrants

The competitive set combines global delivery platforms (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Instacart), regional super-apps (iFood in Brazil, Rappi in Latin America) and domestic specialists (Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart in India; Rohlik in Central Europe; Getir in Turkey). DoorDash reports rising orders across food, grocery, retail, and alcohol, and claims share gains across nearly all business lines in the 30 countries where it operates, underscoring its role as a global benchmark for scale.

New entrants are increasingly coming from adjacent sectors, such as ride-hailing and e-commerce firms layering ultra-fast grocery services onto existing customer bases, or local online grocers like Rohlik stepping into spaces vacated by exiting international players in Germany.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 21 Reports, Covering 2,000+ Tables and 2,450+ Figures:

Global Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Australia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Brazil Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

China Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

France Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Germany Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

India Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Indonesia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Italy Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Japan Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Mexico Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Netherlands Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Philippines Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Saudi Arabia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Singapore Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

South Korea Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Spain Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Thailand Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Arab Emirates Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Kingdom Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United States Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Report Scope for Each Report



Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2940 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $217.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $294.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



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