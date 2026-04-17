United States Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Surpass $55.5 Billion by 2029, Driven by GoPuff, DoorDash, Instacart, Walmart, and Amazon

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in United States is expected to grow by 6.9% annually, reaching US$42.77 trillion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$40.00 trillion to approximately US$55.52 trillion.





Over the next 2-4 years in the U.S., the competitive landscape is likely to evolve toward scale consolidation, asset leverage, and monetisation of service tiers. Players with dense store or fulfilment networks, such as Walmart, Amazon, or GoPuff, are better positioned to improve unit economics. Operators lacking scale may retreat from less-dense markets or pivot to scheduled delivery windows rather than immediate promises.

The adoption of drones, micro-fulfilment, and automation will further raise the entry bar, favouring incumbents. Service advancement will emphasise profitability over pure speed, and strategic partnerships (e.g., logistics-tech, drone firms, brands) will increasingly shape competitive advantage.



Key Trends & Drivers



Speed and Fulfilment Geography Become a Competitive Moat

U.S. retailers are pushing beyond same-day delivery to achieve sub-hour fulfillment for everyday essentials. Walmart's 2025 delivery network achieved orders in under 30 minutes, some within 5 minutes, by leveraging its 4,700-store footprint as local fulfillment hubs.

Leading companies like Amazon, Target, and DoorDash are incorporating rapid delivery capabilities within their existing platforms instead of developing standalone quick-commerce services.

Consumers increasingly regard instant product access as a basic expectation of online shopping, treating rapid delivery as a standard convenience rather than a premium offering.

Slower online retail growth has made speed a differentiator for customer retention and loyalty. Retailers already have extensive store networks and delivery fleets, enabling them to repurpose existing logistics infrastructure for quick commerce.

Retailers with dense store coverage will likely dominate quick commerce in urban and suburban areas, while smaller or regional players may struggle to match the fulfilment speed.

Delivery time will increasingly shift from "as fast as possible" to "guaranteed time slots" to manage efficiency and consumer trust. Speed and geographic reach will be treated as operational assets, driving further investment in micro-fulfilment networks and dynamic routing.

Platform and Grocery Ecosystems Converge to Drive On-Demand Shopping

Grocery and retail platforms are integrating on-demand delivery into their ecosystems. Amazon extended same-day delivery for perishables to over 1,000 cities in 2025, while DoorDash and Kroger expanded partnerships to cover full grocery assortments across 2,700 stores. Uber Eats and Instacart are also embedding everyday-item fulfilment within their core services.

Consumers prefer consolidated digital experiences, purchasing groceries, snacks, and essentials through unified platforms. Platforms and retailers are using delivery as a mechanism to defend share, deepen engagement, and cross-sell categories. Partnerships provide scale advantages that grocers gain logistics reach, while delivery platforms gain product depth.

On-demand grocery and essential delivery will shift from a supplementary service to a strategic revenue stream. Ecosystem partnerships will shape market leadership more than stand-alone innovation; integration between online marketplaces and physical inventory will define competitiveness. Regional grocers and small chains may consolidate or rely on white-label logistics providers to remain viable.

Unit Economics and Monetisation Models Take Centre Stage

U.S. operators are focusing on profitability and cost discipline after years of growth-first expansion. Walmart and Target are building quick-commerce services on top of existing delivery routes and assets to avoid incremental cost structures.

Subscription programs, such as Walmart+ and Instacart+, are being leveraged to subsidize fulfillment expenses while locking in user loyalty.

Rapid-delivery fulfilment carries high labour and logistics costs, making margin management critical.

Investors now prioritise unit-level profitability and sustainable cash flow over GMV growth. Rising costs in packaging, insurance, and driver compensation are forcing platforms to recover expenses through membership tiers, service fees, and advertising.

Retailers will standardize paid-urgency models, where faster delivery incurs an added fee, thereby improving margin structure. Advertising and retail-media revenues linked to quick-commerce visibility will become important profit levers. Companies unable to optimise unit economics may narrow geographic coverage or shift to scheduled rather than instant fulfilment in low-density zones.

Automation and Store-as-Hub Models Reshape Fulfilment Networks

U.S. retailers are using automation, AI-based routing, and in-store micro-fulfilment to scale quick commerce efficiently. Walmart is redesigning its backrooms into semi-automated fulfillment zones and using algorithmic route optimization for dense clusters. Amazon and Kroger are investing in robotics-assisted micro-fulfilment centres that shorten pick-and-pack times.

Labour costs and delivery inefficiencies have become structural challenges; automation is the primary lever for cost control. Retailers with physical store networks can leverage those assets as distributed logistics nodes to reduce last-mile distances. AI and predictive inventory systems allow faster replenishment and improved on-time performance in urban areas.

More stores will serve dual roles as retail outlets and fulfilment hubs, blurring boundaries between online and offline operations. Micro-fulfilment centres and AI-driven logistics are expected to expand the fastest in metropolitan regions, while low-density areas may remain cost-challenged. Automation will strengthen the operational advantage of large, data-rich retailers while raising the technology barrier for mid-sized competitors.

Current State of the Market

In the United States, quick-commerce (Q-commerce) has evolved from a niche experiment into an area of intensified competition and strategic importance for retailing. Large omnichannel retailers and delivery platform players are pushing sub-hour delivery of groceries, everyday essentials, and rapid-response fulfillment. For example, Walmart Inc. has repositioned its store base so that "Express" delivery windows are offered in many metropolitan areas, leveraging existing store assets rather than building a dark-store network.

Meanwhile, specialized quick-commerce operators such as GoPuff maintain micro-fulfillment center models across hundreds of U.S. cities. The market is characterized by high competitive intensity, thin margins, rising fulfillment cost pressures, and a shift toward integrating rapid delivery into core retail operations.

Key Players and New Entrants

Major players in the U.S. quick commerce space include GoPuff, DoorDash Inc. (via its convenience network, DashMart), Instacart Inc., Walmart, and Amazon.com, Inc. (via Amazon Fresh). New-entrant models include dark-store-based concepts or micro-fulfillment hubs backed by venture capital, although many are scaling cautiously due to cost pressures.

GoPuff, for instance, continues to expand its footprint while adapting its model to profitability constraints. The convergence of grocery, convenience, and instant-delivery platforms means competition is not just among Q-commerce pure-plays but also among general retailers and logistics/tech platforms.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent activity in the U.S. quick commerce sector underscores a shift toward strategic collaborations and infrastructure expansion. Walmart, for instance, extended its drone delivery partnership with Wing Aviation LLC (a subsidiary of Alphabet) in 2025, covering over 100 stores across five states. In parallel, GoPuff launched its "Powered by GoPuff" service in April 2024, allowing partner brands to offer instant delivery directly from their own e-commerce platforms through GoPuff's logistics network.

The company also broadened SNAP EBT payment availability across its U.S. operations in 2025. Collectively, these initiatives reflect how quick commerce is evolving from short-term experimentation to a more integrated, infrastructure-driven model supported by strategic alliances.

Report Scope



United States Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

United States Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

United States Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $42.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $55.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered United States



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