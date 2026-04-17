United States Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Surpass $55.5 Billion by 2029, Driven by GoPuff, DoorDash, Instacart, Walmart, and Amazon

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quick commerce market in United States is expected to grow by 6.9% annually, reaching US$42.77 trillion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$40.00 trillion to approximately US$55.52 trillion.
Over the next 2-4 years in the U.S., the competitive landscape is likely to evolve toward scale consolidation, asset leverage, and monetisation of service tiers. Players with dense store or fulfilment networks, such as Walmart, Amazon, or GoPuff, are better positioned to improve unit economics. Operators lacking scale may retreat from less-dense markets or pivot to scheduled delivery windows rather than immediate promises.
The adoption of drones, micro-fulfilment, and automation will further raise the entry bar, favouring incumbents. Service advancement will emphasise profitability over pure speed, and strategic partnerships (e.g., logistics-tech, drone firms, brands) will increasingly shape competitive advantage.
Key Trends & Drivers
Speed and Fulfilment Geography Become a Competitive Moat
- U.S. retailers are pushing beyond same-day delivery to achieve sub-hour fulfillment for everyday essentials. Walmart's 2025 delivery network achieved orders in under 30 minutes, some within 5 minutes, by leveraging its 4,700-store footprint as local fulfillment hubs.
- Leading companies like Amazon, Target, and DoorDash are incorporating rapid delivery capabilities within their existing platforms instead of developing standalone quick-commerce services.
- Consumers increasingly regard instant product access as a basic expectation of online shopping, treating rapid delivery as a standard convenience rather than a premium offering.
- Slower online retail growth has made speed a differentiator for customer retention and loyalty. Retailers already have extensive store networks and delivery fleets, enabling them to repurpose existing logistics infrastructure for quick commerce.
- Retailers with dense store coverage will likely dominate quick commerce in urban and suburban areas, while smaller or regional players may struggle to match the fulfilment speed.
- Delivery time will increasingly shift from "as fast as possible" to "guaranteed time slots" to manage efficiency and consumer trust. Speed and geographic reach will be treated as operational assets, driving further investment in micro-fulfilment networks and dynamic routing.
Platform and Grocery Ecosystems Converge to Drive On-Demand Shopping
- Grocery and retail platforms are integrating on-demand delivery into their ecosystems. Amazon extended same-day delivery for perishables to over 1,000 cities in 2025, while DoorDash and Kroger expanded partnerships to cover full grocery assortments across 2,700 stores. Uber Eats and Instacart are also embedding everyday-item fulfilment within their core services.
- Consumers prefer consolidated digital experiences, purchasing groceries, snacks, and essentials through unified platforms. Platforms and retailers are using delivery as a mechanism to defend share, deepen engagement, and cross-sell categories. Partnerships provide scale advantages that grocers gain logistics reach, while delivery platforms gain product depth.
- On-demand grocery and essential delivery will shift from a supplementary service to a strategic revenue stream. Ecosystem partnerships will shape market leadership more than stand-alone innovation; integration between online marketplaces and physical inventory will define competitiveness. Regional grocers and small chains may consolidate or rely on white-label logistics providers to remain viable.
Unit Economics and Monetisation Models Take Centre Stage
- U.S. operators are focusing on profitability and cost discipline after years of growth-first expansion. Walmart and Target are building quick-commerce services on top of existing delivery routes and assets to avoid incremental cost structures.
- Subscription programs, such as Walmart+ and Instacart+, are being leveraged to subsidize fulfillment expenses while locking in user loyalty.
- Rapid-delivery fulfilment carries high labour and logistics costs, making margin management critical.
- Investors now prioritise unit-level profitability and sustainable cash flow over GMV growth. Rising costs in packaging, insurance, and driver compensation are forcing platforms to recover expenses through membership tiers, service fees, and advertising.
- Retailers will standardize paid-urgency models, where faster delivery incurs an added fee, thereby improving margin structure. Advertising and retail-media revenues linked to quick-commerce visibility will become important profit levers. Companies unable to optimise unit economics may narrow geographic coverage or shift to scheduled rather than instant fulfilment in low-density zones.
Automation and Store-as-Hub Models Reshape Fulfilment Networks
- U.S. retailers are using automation, AI-based routing, and in-store micro-fulfilment to scale quick commerce efficiently. Walmart is redesigning its backrooms into semi-automated fulfillment zones and using algorithmic route optimization for dense clusters. Amazon and Kroger are investing in robotics-assisted micro-fulfilment centres that shorten pick-and-pack times.
- Labour costs and delivery inefficiencies have become structural challenges; automation is the primary lever for cost control. Retailers with physical store networks can leverage those assets as distributed logistics nodes to reduce last-mile distances. AI and predictive inventory systems allow faster replenishment and improved on-time performance in urban areas.
- More stores will serve dual roles as retail outlets and fulfilment hubs, blurring boundaries between online and offline operations. Micro-fulfilment centres and AI-driven logistics are expected to expand the fastest in metropolitan regions, while low-density areas may remain cost-challenged. Automation will strengthen the operational advantage of large, data-rich retailers while raising the technology barrier for mid-sized competitors.
Current State of the Market
- In the United States, quick-commerce (Q-commerce) has evolved from a niche experiment into an area of intensified competition and strategic importance for retailing. Large omnichannel retailers and delivery platform players are pushing sub-hour delivery of groceries, everyday essentials, and rapid-response fulfillment. For example, Walmart Inc. has repositioned its store base so that "Express" delivery windows are offered in many metropolitan areas, leveraging existing store assets rather than building a dark-store network.
- Meanwhile, specialized quick-commerce operators such as GoPuff maintain micro-fulfillment center models across hundreds of U.S. cities. The market is characterized by high competitive intensity, thin margins, rising fulfillment cost pressures, and a shift toward integrating rapid delivery into core retail operations.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Major players in the U.S. quick commerce space include GoPuff, DoorDash Inc. (via its convenience network, DashMart), Instacart Inc., Walmart, and Amazon.com, Inc. (via Amazon Fresh). New-entrant models include dark-store-based concepts or micro-fulfillment hubs backed by venture capital, although many are scaling cautiously due to cost pressures.
- GoPuff, for instance, continues to expand its footprint while adapting its model to profitability constraints. The convergence of grocery, convenience, and instant-delivery platforms means competition is not just among Q-commerce pure-plays but also among general retailers and logistics/tech platforms.
Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions
- Recent activity in the U.S. quick commerce sector underscores a shift toward strategic collaborations and infrastructure expansion. Walmart, for instance, extended its drone delivery partnership with Wing Aviation LLC (a subsidiary of Alphabet) in 2025, covering over 100 stores across five states. In parallel, GoPuff launched its "Powered by GoPuff" service in April 2024, allowing partner brands to offer instant delivery directly from their own e-commerce platforms through GoPuff's logistics network.
- The company also broadened SNAP EBT payment availability across its U.S. operations in 2025. Collectively, these initiatives reflect how quick commerce is evolving from short-term experimentation to a more integrated, infrastructure-driven model supported by strategic alliances.
Report Scope
United States Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Order Value
- Order Frequency per Year
United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Groceries and Staples
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Snacks and Beverages
- Personal Care and Hygiene
- Pharmaceuticals and Health Products
- Home Decor
- Clothing and Accessories
- Electronics
- Others
United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode
- Instant Bank Transfer
- Wallets and Digital Payments
- Credit and Debit Cards
- Cash on Delivery
United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Gen Z (15-25)
- Millennials (26-39)
- Gen X (40-55)
- Baby Boomers (Above 55)
United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model
- Inventory-led Model
- Hyper-local Model
- Multi-vendor Platform Model
- Others
United States Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time
- Delivery in 30 Minutes
- Delivery 30-60 Minutes
- Delivery in 3 Hours
United States Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group
- Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier
- Average Subscription Uptake
- Average Delivery Time
United States Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition
- Advertising Revenue
- Delivery Fee Revenue
- Subscription Revenue
United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type
- Average Order Value by Product Type
- Order Frequency by Product Type
United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode
- Average Order Value by Payment Mode
United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group
- Average Order Value by Age Group
United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier
- Average Order Value by Location Tier
- Order Frequency by Location Tier
United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model
- Average Order Value by Business Model
United States Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time
- Average Order Value by Delivery Time
- Order Frequency by Delivery Time
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$42.77 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$55.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
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