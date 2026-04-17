Stock Notification: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Securities Fraud Investigation Over Expansion Issues is Ongoing – Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Simply Good Foods, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/simply-good-foods-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Simply Good Foods ($SMPL) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud related to Simply Good Foods’ protein product distribution expansion, product quality, and execution issues.

Securities fraud related to Simply Good Foods’ protein product distribution expansion, product quality, and execution issues. Stock Decline: April 9, 2026 – 18.11% Stock Drop

April 9, 2026 – 18.11% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Simply Good Foods Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Simply Good Foods is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The company’s products primarily consist of protein bars and ready-to-drink (“RTD”) protein shakes under the Quest and OWYN brand names.

BFA is investigating whether Simply Good Foods made false and misleading statements to investors regarding the purported success of its initiative to expand distribution of its Quest and OWYN-branded protein products.

Why did Simply Good Foods’ Stock Drop?



On April 9, 2026, Simply Good Foods released its fiscal Q2 2026 financial results. The company announced net sales of $326 million, a 9.4% decline year-over-year, and cut 2026 guidance to a range of - 10% to - 7% year-over-year. During the corresponding earnings call, Simply Good Foods’ CEO stated that the company’s significant expansion of OWYN products experienced “a combination of a product quality issue . . . that impacted taste, texture and consumer acceptance and poor marketing execution [that] negatively impacted performance during the critical expansion window.” Simply Good Foods also revealed a $249 million impairment charge “largely the result of a challenging fiscal year 2026 and updated projections of future revenue.”

This news caused the price of Simply Good Foods stock to drop $2.61 per share, or more than 18%, from a closing price of $14.41 per share on April 8, 2026, to $11.80 per share on April 9, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/simply-good-foods-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Simply Good Foods, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/simply-good-foods-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/simply-good-foods-class-action-lawsuit

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