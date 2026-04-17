United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $1.86 Billion by 2029 - Talabat, Noon, and Careem Lead as Carrefour Leverages Localized Retail Hubs for Same-Hour Delivery

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 7.8% annually, reaching US$1.38 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.28 billion to approximately US$1.86 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, competition will pivot toward service integration and unit economics rather than market entry. Quick commerce is expected to consolidate around super app ecosystems and retail-backed operators, with subscription models serving as a key anchor for customer loyalty. Dark stores and fuel-station micro-hubs will expand selectively across urban zones, while independent start-ups face increasing cost pressures. Strategic partnerships between logistics networks and retailers are likely to define competitive advantage as the sector moves toward efficiency and sustainable growth.



Current State of the Market

The UAE's quick commerce sector has evolved from a primarily food delivery model into a diversified, multi-category ecosystem encompassing groceries, pharmacy items, and everyday essentials. High urban density in Dubai and Abu Dhabi supports tightly knit delivery networks capable of fulfilling orders within 15 to 60 minutes. The market is led by a mix of platform aggregators and retail-based operators that capitalize on advanced digital infrastructure.

Consumer engagement is fueled by convenience, widespread smartphone use, and strong digital adoption. Competition has shifted beyond delivery speed to include product range, service reliability, and integration with loyalty programs such as Noon One, Talabat Pro, and Careem Plus. Market entry barriers remain moderate due to favourable logistics infrastructure, but high customer acquisition costs and operational expenses limit new pure-play entrants.

Key Players and New Entrants

Leading players in the UAE's quick commerce market include Talabat, Instashop, Noon, Careem, and Carrefour. Talabat continues to scale its Talabat Mart network, emphasizing rapid grocery and convenience deliveries. Noon leverages its established e-commerce infrastructure through the Noon Minutes sub-brand for fast fulfillment. Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim, provides same-hour delivery by using its retail stores as localized fulfillment centers.

Instashop maintains a strong position in grocery aggregation and specialized categories such as pet supplies and pharmaceuticals. Emerging participants include regional food aggregators and logistics-led pilots from ADNOC Distribution and LuLu Hypermarket, both experimenting with quick delivery models. Meanwhile, international players like Deliveroo have streamlined their UAE operations to prioritize profitability in key urban markets.

Key Trends & Drivers



Quick commerce broadens from restaurant delivery to full-basket everyday retail

Quick commerce in the UAE is shifting from primarily restaurant food delivery to covering a wide range of daily needs categories groceries, pharmacy, pet supplies, baby care, and convenience items. Platforms such as Instashop already aggregate supermarkets, pet shops, pharmacies, and more on a single app. Meanwhile, Talabat operates grocery delivery and its own Talabat Mart concept, while Noon Minutes and Carrefour offer time-bound delivery for household essentials.

Dark stores, fuel stations, and micro-fulfilment networks optimise last-mile economics

Operators are investing in micro-fulfilment infrastructure to make short delivery times feasible at scale. Noon Minutes explicitly describes using compact "mini stores" (also known as dark stores) located near demand hubs to support 15-minute delivery. In 2025, ADNOC Distribution and Noon launched 15-minute delivery hubs from ADNOC service stations, turning fuel stations into logistics nodes for on-demand orders. Retailers like Carrefour, meanwhile, use existing supermarket branches to offer ~60-minute grocery delivery from the nearest store.

Subscription and loyalty bundles anchor high-frequency quick commerce usage

Quick commerce in the UAE is increasingly tied to subscription and loyalty programmes that offer free or discounted delivery in return for a fixed monthly fee or financial relationship. Talabat Pro charges from around AED 19 per month for unlimited free delivery on eligible food and grocery orders. Noon One bundles unlimited free delivery and other benefits across Noon's shopping, food and quick-delivery services. Careem Plus offers no delivery fees on qualifying food and shop orders as part of a wider subscription that also covers rides and other services. Banks such as FAB and HSBC now offer credit cards that include free Noon One and Careem Plus membership, further integrating these subscriptions into everyday spending.

The UAE's transition toward a cash-light economy, exemplified by Dubai's Cashless 2026 initiative targeting 90% digital transactions by 2026, is accelerating the use of cards and digital wallets. This shift supports platforms in monetizing recurring subscription models, which help offset high customer acquisition and delivery costs by improving order frequency and revenue consistency. For banks and super apps, bundling quick commerce benefits helps differentiate their offerings to affluent and mass-affluent consumers who already conduct a high volume of online transactions.

Digital-first policies and emerging regulation reshape quick commerce boundaries

Policy developments in the UAE are simultaneously supporting the growth of digital commerce and placing new boundaries on when and how on-demand services can operate. On the one hand, the UAE Digital Economy Strategy and related ICT investments aim to expand the digital economy's share of GDP and deepen online commerce across sectors. Conversely, in 2025, schools across the UAE implemented a ban on online food deliveries to students during school hours, specifically restricting services from platforms like Talabat and Noon. The move was driven by concerns related to student safety and the promotion of healthier eating habits.

As e-commerce and quick delivery become embedded in daily life, regulators are focusing on consumer protection, public health and safety. High smartphone penetration and usage among young people mean delivery platforms are not just logistics utilities but also channels influencing food choices and purchasing habits. At the same time, the government's emphasis on digital transformation, smart cities and data-driven services supports the continued expansion of online channels for adults and households.

Report Scope



United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

United Arab Emirates Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



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