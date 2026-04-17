USA Rare Earth Appoints Chaitan Kansal as Chief Commercial Officer

STILLWATER, Okla., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Chaitan Kansal as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Kansal will oversee the Company’s global commercial strategy, including customer engagement, market development, offtake agreements, pricing, and go-to-market execution across the Company’s integrated mine-to-magnet platform.

An experienced industry leader, Kansal joins USA Rare Earth at a significant inflection point as the Company accelerates execution across its global value chain. The Company recently announced the commission of Phase 1a commercial magnet production at its Stillwater, Oklahoma facility, as well as a strategic investment in Carester SAS, a leading French rare earth separation and processing company. These milestones mark USA Rare Earth’s transition from development to active production, signaling the need for dedicated go-to-market leadership to capture the significant commercial opportunities ahead.

"As USA Rare Earth transitions from development to commercialization, Chaitan's appointment reflects the strategic importance we place on building world-class commercial capabilities," said Barbara Humpton, CEO of USA Rare Earth. "His deep experience across lithium, battery materials, and specialty chemicals — combined with a track record of executing go-to-market strategies at global scale — makes him the ideal leader to drive customer engagement, secure long-term offtake partnerships, and position the Company as the partner of choice for rare earth products across the Western world."

“I am thrilled to join USA Rare Earth at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s trajectory,” said Kansal. “The opportunity to build a commercial engine for the leading global fully integrated rare earth value chain is extraordinary. I look forward to working with the team to develop the customer relationships and market strategies that will underpin the Company’s long-term growth and support our national security and allied supply chain objectives.”

Kansal brings more than 25 years of experience across the critical minerals, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling and lead production, where he drove strategic growth initiatives across the company’s international portfolio. Prior to Ecobat, Kansal served as Chief Marketing Officer at Albemarle Corporation, where he led the Energy Storage Global Business Unit Growth Platforms, developing and executing a comprehensive lithium go-to-market strategy during a period of rapid market expansion. Earlier in his career, Kansal spent seven years at Eastman Chemical Company, holding increasingly senior roles, including Global General Manager of the Specialty Fluids & Energy division, Global Business Director for Adhesive Resins, and Director of Corporate Strategy. He also served as Director of Strategy at Ashland Inc. and spent seven years as a management consultant at Kearney (formerly A.T. Kearney). Kansal began his career as an Engineering Team Lead and Senior Software Design Engineer at MicroStrategy Inc.

Kansal holds an MBA in Corporate Strategy and Finance from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering from the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is building a fully integrated rare earth and permanent magnet value chain across the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals Ltd. (LCM) and development of magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Rare Earth operates across the entire value chain – from heavy rare earth processing to metal-making, alloy production, and neodymium magnet manufacturing. By combining domestic feedstock from the Round Top deposit with advanced processing technologies, recycling capabilities, and an expanding European industrial footprint, USA Rare Earth is establishing a secure, sustainable, Western-aligned supply of materials essential to defense, electrification, robotics, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are or contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the Company’s future results of operations or financial condition, business strategies, and expectations for our business and industry. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “accelerate,” “build,” “develop,” “drive,” “secure,” “position,” “will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially has been and will be included in the Companyʼs periodic filings with the SEC, including the Companyʼs Form 10-K that the Company filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation speak only as of their date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after their date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact

JB Lowe

VP, Investor Relations

IR@usare.com

Media Relations Contact

Collected Strategies

USAR-CS@collectedstrategies.com