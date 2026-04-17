Thailand Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $630.2 Million by 2029 - LINE MAN Wongnai, Grab, and 7-Eleven Dominate as Retail Giants Scale Digital-First Fulfillment

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in Thailand is expected to grow by 10.8% annually, reaching US$426.5 million by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$385.0 million to approximately US$630.2 million.





Over the next 2-4 years, Thailand's quick-commerce competition is expected to consolidate further around a few ecosystem anchors, including super-apps and omnichannel retailers. Expansion will focus on operational efficiency, integration with digital payments, and sustainability-led logistics rather than aggressive price competition. International entrants may re-evaluate entry through partnerships rather than standalone launches. As store networks and last-mile capabilities mature, quick commerce will be positioned as a standard service layer within Thailand's digital retail landscape rather than a distinct sector.



Current State of the Market

Thailand's quick-commerce market has evolved from being a niche, urban-centric segment into a mainstream channel integrated with food delivery and modern retail. The ecosystem is dominated by multi-service platforms, including LINE MAN, Wongnai, Grab, and Robinhood, which have expanded from food delivery into groceries, convenience items, and pharmacy products. Unlike Western markets that rely on dark-store operators, Thailand's growth is anchored in hybrid models that leverage extensive retail store networks from 7-Eleven, Lotus, Big C, and Tops.

The exit of Foodpanda in 2025 has reduced international competition, leading to a more consolidated environment where local and regional players have clearer room to scale. Quick-commerce adoption is highest in Bangkok and major urban provinces, where logistics networks, consumer density, and digital payment penetration enable consistent on-demand fulfilment.

Key Players and New Entrants

The competitive landscape is led by LINE MAN Wongnai, GrabMart, and Robinhood Mart, which use large user bases and driver fleets to extend into non-food verticals. Among retailers, 7-Eleven (CP All) dominates store-based quick commerce via its "7-Delivery" app, followed by Lotus's Go Fresh, Big C Online, and Tops Online.

Global entrants have demonstrated limited standalone activity following Foodpanda's withdrawal, but partnerships with regional platforms are prevalent. Flash Express and Kerry Express are testing ultra-fast parcel delivery solutions, which indirectly contribute to the development of quick-commerce infrastructure. Newer entrants tend to integrate into broader e-commerce or retail ecosystems rather than operate as independent apps.

Key Trends & Drivers



Super-app ecosystems are becoming the primary quick-commerce gateways

Quick commerce in Thailand is increasingly mediated through multi-vertical "super-apps" rather than single-purpose grocery apps. LINE MAN Wongnai, Grab, and Robinhood integrate restaurant delivery, grocery/mini-mart shopping, parcel delivery, and mobility in one interface, turning existing food-delivery users into quick-commerce customers. LINE MAN has expanded LINE MAN MART to cover all 77 provinces, positioning it as a nationwide grocery and convenience-store delivery channel rather than a Bangkok-centric service. Robinhood has expanded beyond food delivery into supermarkets (Robinhood Mart), transportation, and travel, building a broader commerce ecosystem on top of its delivery base.

Food-delivery scale and brand familiarity: Thailand's food-delivery sector is mature, and platforms already have dense rider networks and large urban user bases. LINE MAN Wongnai is preparing for a potential IPO in 2025, indicating a need to show diversified revenue beyond restaurant delivery.

Market consolidation and exit of an international player: Foodpanda's decision to cease its Thai operations in May 2025 reduces one major international competitor, opening up volume for local and regional platforms to capture grocery and non-food demand.

Digital wallets embedded in super-apps: Payment tools such as Rabbit LINE Pay and bank apps are fully integrated into these ecosystems, simplifying small-ticket purchases and enabling frequent use.

Modern trade retailers are institutionalising quick commerce through omnichannel formats

Large convenience and supermarket chains are embedding quick-commerce promises into their own apps and omnichannel infrastructure, rather than leaving rapid delivery to third-party aggregators. CP All's 7-Eleven network enables customers to order over 15,000 items through the 7App "7-Delivery" service, offering home delivery from nearby stores. 7-Delivery already accounts for approximately 11% of 7-Eleven's sales in Thailand. Lotus promotes free express delivery within one hour from its online channel, while also utilizing Lotus's Go Fresh stores and online fulfillment centers to support real-time ordering and last-mile delivery. Big C Online and Tops Online similarly advertise 1-hour or "express" delivery windows in major urban areas.

Competitive modern trade and O2O strategies: Thailand's modern trade and food-retail sectors are growing, with retailers actively pursuing online-to-offline (O2O) models to defend share against pure e-commerce. Quick commerce becomes a logical extension of store networks, turning thousands of outlets into micro-fulfilment nodes.

Ubiquitous digital payments and social commerce are normalising small-basket, high-frequency ordering

Thai consumers are accustomed to paying for low-value transactions digitally, both online and in-store. E-wallets, such as TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay, as well as PromptPay QR acceptance, are now common across retail and F&B, lowering friction for frequent micro-purchases. This environment supports quick-commerce behavior, characterized by small baskets (top-up groceries, single-meal ingredients, and everyday essentials) that are ordered multiple times a week. At the same time, social and live-commerce channels are training consumers to make purchases in real-time via their phones, reinforcing on-demand spending habits.

Q-commerce demand in Thailand is likely to remain skewed toward frequent, low-to-mid-ticket orders, especially in Bangkok and other large cities. The combination of embedded payments and loyalty will allow platforms to micro-segment customers and push targeted offers for specific time-of-day or occasion-based missions (e.g., late-night essentials, weekday top-ups). However, the structural reality of small baskets will continue to put pressure on unit economics, prompting operators to rely more on subscription fees, advertising, and supplier funding, rather than delivery fees alone, to sustain profitability.

Operators are shifting from pure speed and discounts to operational efficiency and sustainable logistics

The Thai quick-commerce and broader retail logistics space is moving away from a pure focus on extreme speed and heavy discounting toward more balanced models that emphasise efficiency, cost control, and sustainability. Tops, for example, is working with DHL Supply Chain Thailand to deploy electric trucks for its distribution operations, with plans to scale these vehicles to support chilled and ambient deliveries across major provinces. Lotus has invested in online fulfilment centres and real-time monitoring tools to improve last-mile efficiency and inventory management. Retailers are also utilizing data and AI-enabled systems to manage promotions and inventory, thereby improving the utilization of their quick-commerce channels.

Report Scope



Thailand Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

Thailand Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

Thailand Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

Thailand Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Thailand Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Thailand Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

Thailand Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

Thailand Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

Thailand Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Thailand Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

Thailand Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Thailand Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

Thailand Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

Thailand Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

Thailand Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $426.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $630.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Thailand

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