DeerValley Unveils Refreshed Brand Vision, Strengthening Human-First Approach to Modern Home Living

CHICAGO, IL, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeerValley, a leading modern home fixtures brand and top seller of smart toilets and smart bidet toilets across major retail platforms, today announced a renewed brand vision centered on human-first design and practical innovation for everyday living. Anchored by the brand promise “Human First, Smart Always” and the new slogan “For The Way Life Moves.”

This brand reinforcement marks a significant milestone for DeerValley, moving beyond traditional fixture manufacturing to define its role as a partner in modern living. Under the new slogan, “For The Way Life Moves,” the brand is doubling down on its commitment to creating products that feel approachable, dependable, and thoughtfully designed for real homes.





Design for the Way Life Moves

DeerValley has built its reputation on the belief that great design should not be elite or distant, but grounded in everyday use. The brand philosophy centers on the idea that modern home fixtures must support real routines with solutions that feel immediate and intuitive.

“At DeerValley, we don't believe in technology for technology’s sake,” says the brand leadership. “Our mission is to provide thoughtfully made essentials that fit your life, ensuring that innovation feels useful rather than overwhelming”.





A Trusted Foundation in Modern Homes

As a top seller of smart toilets and smart bidet toilets on major retail platforms, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and Amazon, DeerValley has already established a significant presence in North American households. This brand refresh strengthens that trust by clarifying the brand’s character: warm, modern, and dependable.

Whether serving efficiency seekers looking for long-term value, innovation seekers seeking modern lifestyle upgrades, or health-conscious families prioritizing bathroom hygiene, the DeerValley brand remains focused on the human element of the home.

Scope of Innovation

The DeerValley portfolio encompasses a wide breadth of capabilities, ranging from bathroom sinks to mirrors and smart bidet toilets. By focusing on human-first design, the brand ensures that every product, from a standard sink to a high-performance smart toilet, is engineered to remove friction from home maintenance and elevate the everyday experience.





About DeerValley

DeerValley is a human-first modern home fixtures brand dedicated to creating practical, thoughtful solutions for real-life living. Born out of a commitment to craftsmanship and reliability, DeerValley combines approachable design with intuitive innovation to serve the needs of the modern home. Trusted by millions and featured across leading retail environments, the brand continues to design for the way life moves.