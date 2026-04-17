Spirit Blockchain Capital Appoints Interim CEO and Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Spirit") (CSE: SPIR) announces that Raymond O’Neill, currently the Chairman and a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and corporate secretary. In connection with personal and other factors, Lewis Bateman will no longer be serving as Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer or corporate secretary of Spirit.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a blockchain investment company focused on providing access to blockchain-enabled growth opportunities through a diversified approach. Spirit operates with a commitment to transparency, innovation, and long-term value creation.

For more information on Spirit Blockchain Capital, visit: www.spiritblockchain.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SPIRIT BLOCKCHAIN CAPITAL INC.

Media Contact:

Raymond O’Neill

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Email: info@spiritblockchain.com

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.