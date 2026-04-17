RFK Racing, Trimble and Liverpool FC Unite at Sonoma Raceway in Global Cross-Sport Collaboration

Concord, NC, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global soccer will meet American horsepower as Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing and Trimble collaborate with Liverpool Football Club at Sonoma Raceway on June 28. Celebrating the shared ownership of the two iconic sports organizations under Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Trimble Ford Mustang will feature a commemorative Liverpool FC paint scheme for the weekend’s race.

Buescher’s striking design will incorporate Liverpool FC’s distinct red colorway sweeping across the car’s body with RFK Racing’s signature pillars taking on the soccer team’s white and green accent color. Positioned on the door panel will be the soccer team’s distinctive ‘Liver Bird’ logo, anchoring the design. The Trimble brand will be prominently displayed across the hood, quarter panels and rear deck, delivering a bold and unmistakable presence across the car.

Fans will get their first look at the Liverpool FC paint scheme during ‘Premier League Mornings Live’ at Armature Works in Tampa Bay, April 18 & 19. The free fan festival will feature live match viewings, interactive experiences, and special appearances, offering an ideal stage to unveil the car ahead of its on-track debut.

This unique crossover comes at a moment when attention on soccer in the United States is at an all-time high. The Sonoma race comes less than two weeks before the world’s most prestigious soccer tournament concludes in New Jersey, and only a month prior to Liverpool FC’s highly anticipated U.S. preseason tour consisting of an exhibition tour of ‘friendlies’ including stops in Nashville (July 25), New York (July 29), and Chicago (August 2).

“This is a special opportunity to connect three world-class organizations,” said RFK Racing President Chip Bowers. “Liverpool FC has one of the most passionate global fanbases in sports, and Trimble’s sponsorship made it possible to bring that global energy to life on one of our cars in Sonoma, at a time when the world’s attention is on soccer in the U.S. It’s a powerful moment for all three brands.”

Liverpool FC, the reigning Premier League Champion, is one of the world’s most famous and successful soccer clubs with 20 League titles, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women’s Super League titles and one Women’s Championship.

“Collaborating with our global sponsor Trimble to feature on RFK Racing’s car is an exciting moment for the club. It allows us to show up in a completely new sporting environment and connect with supporters in a way that feels fresh and unexpected, particularly in the US where we have the fastest growing fanbase of any Premier League club, said Kate Theobald, Commercial Director at Liverpool FC. “Unveiling the car in Tampa, in front of fans, is the perfect way to bring that moment to life as we look ahead to returning this summer for our 2026/27 U.S. preseason tour.”

Trimble, a global technology company that enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation, has been an active sponsor partner with both RFK Racing and Liverpool FC. Trimble’s support of this collaboration was instrumental in creating the commemorative car design for Sonoma.

“Trimble technology helps connect critical industries around the world – from the construction of state-of-the-art stadiums to the roads and bridges fans use to get to them,” said Mark Schwartz, Group President of AECO at Trimble. “Our collaboration with RFK Racing and Liverpool FC celebrates a shared commitment to precision and performance. By bringing these iconic brands together, we are showcasing how a connected ecosystem – whether on the pitch, the track, or the jobsite – empowers teams to achieve more.”

In addition to the on-track activation at Sonoma, a merchandise collection featuring the Liverpool FC inspired design will be made available, giving fans a chance to celebrate the collaboration across both sports. The effort also opens the door for crossover engagement between NASCAR fans and Liverpool FC’s global fan base.

Liverpool FC’s presence on Buescher’s Trimble Ford Mustang underscores FSG’s commitment to creatively showcasing its global sports platforms. The collaboration in Sonoma builds on previous cross property activations, including RFK Racing's Boston Red Sox-themed paint scheme that brought another FSG brand to the track in prior years.

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About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs, having won 20 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women’s Super League titles and one Women’s Championship.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it’s helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

CONTACT INFO:

Mike Massaro

RFK Racing Director of Communications

(860) 680-7631

mmassaro@rfkracing.com

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