Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917 - RIKS 37 0115

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKS 29 0917RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 04/22/202604/22/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,4565,857
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.700/2.96483.424/2.810
Total Number of Bids Received 1732
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,4367,007
Total Number of Successful Bids 1027
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1027
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 101.700/2.96483.424/2.810
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.750/2.94983.660/2.781
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 101.700/2.96483.424/2.810
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.703/2.96383.553/2.794
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.750/2.94983.660/2.781
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 101.649/2.98083.180/2.840
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.696/2.96583.499/2.801
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.221.20

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