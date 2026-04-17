|Series
|RIKS 29 0917
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|04/22/2026
|04/22/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,456
|5,857
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|101.700
|/
|2.964
|83.424
|/
|2.810
|Total Number of Bids Received
|17
|32
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,436
|7,007
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|27
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|27
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|101.700
|/
|2.964
|83.424
|/
|2.810
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.750
|/
|2.949
|83.660
|/
|2.781
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|101.700
|/
|2.964
|83.424
|/
|2.810
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|101.703
|/
|2.963
|83.553
|/
|2.794
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.750
|/
|2.949
|83.660
|/
|2.781
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.649
|/
|2.980
|83.180
|/
|2.840
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|101.696
|/
|2.965
|83.499
|/
|2.801
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.22
|1.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
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April 15, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKS 29 0917RIKS 37 0115ISINIS0000037711IS0000033793Maturity Date09/17/202901/15/2037Auction Date04/17/202604/17/2026Settlement Date04/22/202604/22/202610% addition04/21/202604/21/2026 Buyback...Read More
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April 14, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 10. April, at the price...Read More