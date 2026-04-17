WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. Launches Exclusive Antarctica Expedition Cruise Under Premium Brand Altitude Travel, Achieves Over US$777,500 in First Month Total Transaction Value

Singapore, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the “Company”), a technology-driven comprehensive travel solutions company, today announced the successful launch of its latest premium travel offering under Altitude Travel, the Company’s high-end travel brand, featuring an exclusive chartered Antarctica expedition cruise experience that generated over US$777,500 in total transaction value within its first month of launch. This launch supports the Company’s strategy to expand its premium, experience-led travel offerings targeting high-value customers.

The Antarctica expedition offering represents a high-end expedition experience to one of the world’s most remote and iconic destinations, combining expedition cruising, curated itineraries, immersive exploration, and premium service standards into a seamless end-to-end travel experience.

To the Company’s knowledge, Webuy is the only travel agency in the Singapore market to have chartered an entire Antarctica cruise offering, underscoring the Company’s ability to develop exclusive, supply-constrained travel products which may be difficult for competitors to replicate.

The Antarctica expedition features a 15-day core cruise journey, including the Drake Passage crossing, exploration of the Antarctic Peninsula, and guided wildlife encounters with penguins, seals, and whales, supported by expedition specialists and premium onboard amenities. In addition to the core voyage, Altitude Travel also offers extended itineraries that incorporate pre- and post-cruise experiences, including South America city extensions, cultural exploration programs, and tailored luxury travel arrangements, creating a more comprehensive and seamless long-haul premium travel experience.

As part of its technology-driven strategy, Webuy is also increasingly applying AI-assisted personalization capabilities across the premium travel customer journey. These include AI-assisted customer acquisition capabilities to identify and engage high-intent affluent travelers more efficiently, as well as AI-assisted personalization and solution design capabilities to develop more tailored premium travel experiences based on customer preferences, travel goals, comfort expectations, and itinerary complexity. The Company believes the combination of exclusive product access, premium advisory capabilities, and AI-assisted personalization may create a differentiated competitive advantage in the luxury and experiential travel segment.

Early market response to the Antarctica launch reflects customer interest in exclusive, curated, and high-touch travel experiences among premium customer segments. The Company also believes this product format can serve as a foundation for additional chartered and expedition-style premium offerings in the future.

The Company believes this category presents attractive long-term growth potential due to its high-value booking profile, stronger customer loyalty, and increased cross-selling opportunities across its broader premium travel portfolio.

Bin Xue, Chief Executive Officer of Webuy, commented:

“We are very encouraged by the strong response to our Antarctica expedition launch. Achieving over US$777,500 in total transaction value within the first month demonstrates growing demand for exclusive and experience-led premium travel. Through Altitude Travel, we aim to deliver not just destinations, but truly differentiated journeys that combine exploration, comfort, personalization, and premium service. As we continue to incorporate AI-assisted capabilities into our customer acquisition and customized travel design processes, we believe we can serve the premium segment with greater precision, efficiency, and scalability, while building a stronger pipeline of future high-value offerings under Altitude Travel. Looking ahead, the Company plans to further grow its premium portfolio through additional chartered experiences, expedition journeys, and bespoke travel programs, targeting affluent travelers across Southeast Asia and international markets.”

About WEBUY GLOBAL LTD.

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) is a technology-driven comprehensive travel solutions company transforming travel services and social commerce across Southeast Asia. The Company provides curated leisure travel experiences, cross-border tour services, premium travel offerings, customized travel solutions, and region-wide travel services for customers in Indonesia, Singapore, and international markets. Webuy is focused on building an integrated travel ecosystem powered by AI, service excellence, and strong regional partnerships.

For more information, visit www.webuy.global.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected growth of premium travel segment. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.