Repligen Opens European Training & Innovation Center in Breda, Expanding Global Customer Support Network

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced the grand opening of its new Repligen Training & Innovation Center (“RTIC”) at its OPUS® Pre-packed Chromatography Columns manufacturing facility in Breda, the Netherlands. The RTIC buildout, which features product exhibits and purpose-built demonstration areas, was designed to provide customers with pre- and post-sales support, and a hands-on experience with Repligen’s innovative bioprocessing solutions.

The Breda RTIC is Repligen’s third global training and innovation center, joining existing locations in Waltham, Massachusetts and Tokyo, Japan. The Breda opening event, held on April 15th, welcomed key biopharma and CDMO customers and highlighted Repligen’s continued investment in customer proximity and global support capabilities.

Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repligen said, “We are excited to open our third RTIC in Breda. The center provides a site for workshops and hands-on training for our technical teams and customers, while also highlighting our increasingly broad and diversified portfolio and end-to-end bioprocessing capabilities. Alongside recent investments in Asia Pacific and continued investment in the U.S., this opening underscores our commitment to serving customers globally.”

The Breda RTIC enables the functional display of all Repligen bioprocessing technologies; a complete collection from across the company’s global manufacturing sites. Upstream intensification technologies on display include XCell® ATF and KrosFlo® TFDF® devices and controllers. Downstream offerings include OPUS® pre‑packed chromatography columns, Spectrum® hollow fiber filters, TangenX® flat sheet cassettes, and affinity resins. There will be a number of systems on permanent display, including the KRM™ 10 Chromatography System, KrosFlo® RS 10 and RS30 RPM™ TFF Systems, and KrosFlo® KR2i RPM™ TFF System, highlighting the Company’s growing capital equipment offerings. Also on display will be the PATsmart™ Upstream and Downstream Analytical Solutions and Fluid Management products including ProConnex® MixOne RG-X and ProConnex® MixOne CB-X systems and flow paths, non-metallic equipment and a number of valve, clamp and tubing technologies.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve, primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Repligen Contact:

Jacob Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

781-419-0204

investors@repligen.com