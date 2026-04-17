Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17. Apr 2026 / 13:36 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|Name
|Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
|Street address
|Venloer Strasse 151-153
|Postal code
|50672
|City
|Cologne
|LEI
|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity
|Name
|Location
|Country
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Wilmington, Delaware
|US
4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|N/A
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|14.04.2026
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.19%
|0.99%
|4.18%
|1,199,282,895
|Previous notification
|3.02%
|1.15%
|4.17%
|-
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0008232125
|0
|37,016,809
|0%
|3.09%
|US2515613048
|0
|1,289,152
|0%
|0.11%
|Total
|38,305,961
|3.19%
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent Securities (right to recall)
|N/A
|N/A
|11,477,111
|0.96%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|11,477,111
|0.96%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Contract for Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|346,394
|0.03%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|346,394
|0.03%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|Trident Merger LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|Trident Merger LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Amethyst Intermediate LLC
|Aperio Holdings LLC
|Aperio Group, LLC
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock International Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock International Limited
|BlackRock Life Limited
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
|BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV
|-
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
|-
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG
Date of general meeting
Total positions (6.) after general meeting:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
|% of voting rights through instruments
|Total of both
10. Other useful information
Date
|17.04.2026
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer StraÃŸe 151-153.
|50672 Koeln
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations