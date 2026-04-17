US and UK Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2026: Billed Rates of Attorneys in Healthcare Litigation and Transactional Engagements Including Magic Circle Firms

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 - 2025 Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report details average billed rates of Attorneys large law firms in the United States that practice Healthcare law and represent Healthcare companies in litigation and transactional matters of all types at the 200 largest US law firms in all major US cities and in the UK.

Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and

Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.

This report offers detailed insights into the average billed rates of attorneys at major US law firms practicing Healthcare law, representing healthcare corporations in litigation and transactional engagements in the US and UK.

Make direct comparisons of attorneys and firms rather than relying on generalized averages from surveys, e-billing, or auction platforms. Formulate critical pricing strategies and decisions for litigation, transactional, advisory, and regulatory matters at both enterprise and individual engagement levels.

The Legal Pricing Platform meticulously cites all hourly rates, hours, and fees for each attorney, detailing the source with specific references like Case Name, Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, with the inclusion of detailed information on each attorney and support staff member, such as Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed, and Discount), Hours Billed, Total Hours, and time periods of work performed. Further research addresses attorney experience, bar licensure by state or country, practice areas, client industry, and Fortune/Global 500 rankings.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: AMLAW 200 Firms

Section 2: Magic Circle Firms

Section 3: Non-AMLAW Firms

Companies Featured

A&L Goodbody LLP

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C.

Akerman LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Aleshire & Wynder, LLP

Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP

Alston & Bird LLP

Archer & Greiner, P.C.

ArentFox Schiff LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Arthur Cox LLP

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP

Bailey & Glasser LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Baker & McKenzie LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Ballard Spahr LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Bass Berry & Sims PLC

Bedell Cristin

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Bennett Jones LLP

Berger Montague PC

Bird & Bird

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Bracewell LLP

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Buchalter, APC

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Burr & Forman LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Callagy Law PC

Carlton Fields, P.A.

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C.

Clark Hill PLC

Clayton Utz

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Clifford Chance LLP

Cole Schotz P.C.

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP

Cooley LLP

Corr Cronin LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Crowe & Dunlevy, APC

Crowell & Moring LLP

Davis & Campbell L.L.C.

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Dechert LLP

Dentons

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Dilworth Paxson LLP

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon, P.A.

Duane Morris LLP

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.

Elmore Patent Law Group, PC

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Farella Braun & Martel LLP

Farnan LLP

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Fenwick & West LLP

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Flaster/Greenberg P.C.

Foley & Lardner LLP

Foley Hoag LLP

Foliart, Huff, Ottaway and Bottom, APC

FordHarrison LLP

Foster Garvey PC

Fox Rothschild LLP

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Frier Levitt

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Gibbons P.C.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Gilbert LLP

Goodmans, LLP

Goodwin Procter (UK) LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Gray Reed

GrayRobinson, P.A.

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Greenspoon Marder LLP

Groom Law Group, Chartered

Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.

Hall & Wilcox

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

HeplerBroom, LLC

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herrick Feinstein LLP

Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti P.C.

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Honigman LLP

Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Hunter, Smith & Davis, LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Ivey, McClellan, Siegmund, Brumbaugh & McDonough, LLP

Jackson Kelly PLLC

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Walker LLP

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Jingtian & Gongcheng

Jones Day

Jones Walker LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook, P.C.

Knobbe Martens

Kobre & Kim L.L.P.

KTBS Law LLP

Kutak Rock LLP

Landis Rath & Cobb LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Lathrop GPM LLP

Levene, Neale, Bender, Yoo & Golubchik L.L.P.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Lewis Rice LLC

Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manning Gross & Massenburg LLP

Maples Group

Maynard Nexsen PC

McCarter & English, LLP

McCarthy Tetrault LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

McDermott Will & Schulte

McDonald Hopkins LLC

McGuireWoods LLP

McKool Smith, P.C.

McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

Milbank LLP

Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

MWH Law Group LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Offit Kurman, P.A.

Ogden Murphy Wallace, PLLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Parsons Behle & Latimer

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Phelps Dunbar LLP

Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez LLC

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Polsinelli PC

Porter Hedges LLP

Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C.

Potter Anderson & Corroon, LLP

Poyner Spruill LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Pryor Cashman LLP

Quarles & Brady LLP

Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC

Quicker Law, LLC

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C.

Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.

Reed Smith LLP

Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.

Rivkin Radler

Robins Kaplan LLP

Robinson & Cole LLP

Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.

Ropes & Gray LLP

Saul Ewing LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, PC

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky, P.A.

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Shrum & Associates PC

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, L.L.P.

Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Spencer Fane LLP

Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Steptoe LLP

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox P.L.L.C.

Stikeman Elliott LLP

Stinson LLP

Stoel Rives LLP

Stokes Lawrence, P.S.

Stris & Maher LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Sullivan & Worcester LLP

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Taylor Duma LLP

Thompson Coburn Hahn & Hessen LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

Torys, LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Tucker Ellis LLP

Turkel Cuva Barrios, PA

UB Greensfelder LLP

Varnum LLP

Venable LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

White and Williams LLP

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.

Willcox & Savage, P.C.

William Fry LLP

Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

Winstead PC

Winston & Strawn LLP

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdcb6z

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