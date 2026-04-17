US and UK Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2026: Billed Rates of Attorneys in Healthcare Litigation and Transactional Engagements Including Magic Circle Firms

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 - 2025 Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report details average billed rates of Attorneys large law firms in the United States that practice Healthcare law and represent Healthcare companies in litigation and transactional matters of all types at the 200 largest US law firms in all major US cities and in the UK.
- Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and
- Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.
This report offers detailed insights into the average billed rates of attorneys at major US law firms practicing Healthcare law, representing healthcare corporations in litigation and transactional engagements in the US and UK.
Make direct comparisons of attorneys and firms rather than relying on generalized averages from surveys, e-billing, or auction platforms. Formulate critical pricing strategies and decisions for litigation, transactional, advisory, and regulatory matters at both enterprise and individual engagement levels.
The Legal Pricing Platform meticulously cites all hourly rates, hours, and fees for each attorney, detailing the source with specific references like Case Name, Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, with the inclusion of detailed information on each attorney and support staff member, such as Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed, and Discount), Hours Billed, Total Hours, and time periods of work performed. Further research addresses attorney experience, bar licensure by state or country, practice areas, client industry, and Fortune/Global 500 rankings.
Key Topics Covered:
Research and Reporting Methodology
Section 1: AMLAW 200 Firms
Section 2: Magic Circle Firms
Section 3: Non-AMLAW Firms
Companies Featured
- A&L Goodbody LLP
- Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C.
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Aleshire & Wynder, LLP
- Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Archer & Greiner, P.C.
- ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Arthur Cox LLP
- Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP
- Bailey & Glasser LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker & McKenzie LLP
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Bass Berry & Sims PLC
- Bedell Cristin
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Berger Montague PC
- Bird & Bird
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchalter, APC
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Callagy Law PC
- Carlton Fields, P.A.
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C.
- Clark Hill PLC
- Clayton Utz
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Clifford Chance LLP
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP
- Cooley LLP
- Corr Cronin LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Crowe & Dunlevy, APC
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Davis & Campbell L.L.C.
- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Dentons
- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Dilworth Paxson LLP
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon, P.A.
- Duane Morris LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Elmore Patent Law Group, PC
- Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Farella Braun & Martel LLP
- Farnan LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Fish & Richardson P.C.
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Flaster/Greenberg P.C.
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Foliart, Huff, Ottaway and Bottom, APC
- FordHarrison LLP
- Foster Garvey PC
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Frier Levitt
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Gibbons P.C.
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Gilbert LLP
- Goodmans, LLP
- Goodwin Procter (UK) LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Gray Reed
- GrayRobinson, P.A.
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- Groom Law Group, Chartered
- Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
- Hall & Wilcox
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- HeplerBroom, LLC
- Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
- Herrick Feinstein LLP
- Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti P.C.
- Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Honigman LLP
- Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunter, Smith & Davis, LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Ivey, McClellan, Siegmund, Brumbaugh & McDonough, LLP
- Jackson Kelly PLLC
- Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jingtian & Gongcheng
- Jones Day
- Jones Walker LLP
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook, P.C.
- Knobbe Martens
- Kobre & Kim L.L.P.
- KTBS Law LLP
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Landis Rath & Cobb LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lathrop GPM LLP
- Levene, Neale, Bender, Yoo & Golubchik L.L.P.
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Rice LLC
- Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Manning Gross & Massenburg LLP
- Maples Group
- Maynard Nexsen PC
- McCarter & English, LLP
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McDermott Will & Schulte
- McDonald Hopkins LLC
- McGuireWoods LLP
- McKool Smith, P.C.
- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- MWH Law Group LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Offit Kurman, P.A.
- Ogden Murphy Wallace, PLLC
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP
- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
- Parsons Behle & Latimer
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Phelps Dunbar LLP
- Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez LLC
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Porter Hedges LLP
- Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP
- Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C.
- Potter Anderson & Corroon, LLP
- Poyner Spruill LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Pryor Cashman LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC
- Quicker Law, LLC
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C.
- Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.
- Reed Smith LLP
- Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.
- Rivkin Radler
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Saul Ewing LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, PC
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky, P.A.
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Shrum & Associates PC
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, L.L.P.
- Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
- Steptoe LLP
- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox P.L.L.C.
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Stinson LLP
- Stoel Rives LLP
- Stokes Lawrence, P.S.
- Stris & Maher LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Sullivan & Worcester LLP
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Taylor Duma LLP
- Thompson Coburn Hahn & Hessen LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Torys, LLP
- Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- Tucker Ellis LLP
- Turkel Cuva Barrios, PA
- UB Greensfelder LLP
- Varnum LLP
- Venable LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- White and Williams LLP
- Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
- Willcox & Savage, P.C.
- William Fry LLP
- Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C.
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Winstead PC
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdcb6z
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