Medical Plastics Market Forecast 2026-2031: Injection Molding Holds a 42.35% Share and 3D Printing Grows at a 5.58% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global medical plastics market is set for steady growth, rising from about USD 27.46 billion in 2025 to USD 28.92 billion in 2026, and projected to hit nearly USD 37.46 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.31%. The medical plastics market growth is driven by the increasing shift toward outpatient and home-based care, rising demand for lightweight and single-use medical devices, and supportive government initiatives for localized manufacturing. Ongoing miniaturization of medical devices is further accelerating the adoption of high-performance polymers across healthcare applications. Among materials, polypropylene continues to dominate due to its cost efficiency and versatility, while PEEK is gaining traction in advanced implants owing to its high strength and biocompatibility. By process, injection molding remains critical for large-scale production, whereas 3D printing is enabling customized and precision-based medical solutions.

Medical Plastics Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Use of Personalized Implants with Advanced Materials

The adoption of 3D printing in healthcare is transforming how implants are designed and produced. Materials like PEEK are gaining attention for their compatibility with the human body and imaging technologies. Their use is expanding across multiple medical fields, driven by the ability to create customized, patient-specific solutions that improve treatment outcomes.

Advancements in Smaller, More Efficient Medical Devices

The trend toward compact and flexible devices is especially strong in cardiovascular care, where thinner catheters and wearable monitors are becoming the norm. High-purity polycarbonate stands out for its strength, clarity, and reliability, making it ideal for intricate components that must perform consistently in demanding medical environments.

Rising Preference for At-Home Healthcare and Disposable Devices

Healthcare is steadily shifting into home environments, pushing the need for portable, easy-to-use, and hygienic solutions. Lightweight, single-use materials like polypropylene, polycarbonate, and PEEK are widely used in wearables and diagnostic tools due to their durability and compatibility with sterilization processes. At the same time, growing reliance on remote monitoring is increasing the need for polymers that can safely house sensitive electronics, while also raising concerns around medical waste and sustainability.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The medical plastics market reflects steady demand tied to healthcare delivery needs and regulatory considerations, with growth patterns shaped by material performance and application requirements. Mordor Intelligence relies on triangulated data and consistent review standards, providing a more reliable perspective than reports built on limited or uneven source inputs.”

Medical Plastics Market Segment Analysis and Insights

By Types:

Traditional Plastics

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Engineering Plastics

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)



Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)

Other Engineering Plastics

By Process:

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing

Others (Compression, Thermoforming)

By Applications:

Disposables

Sterilization Trays

Surgical Instruments

Diagnostic Instruments

Anesthetics and Imaging Equipment

Others (Drug-Delivery Devices, Pharmaceutical and Device Packaging)

By Geography:

Asia-Pacific

North America



Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of industry dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/medical-plastics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Performance: Growth vs Revenue Leadership

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the medical plastics space, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities and rising domestic demand. Countries like China and Japan play a key role, with China acting as a major exporter and Japan contributing advanced molding expertise for high-precision medical components.

North America stands out as a center for innovation, particularly in areas such as 3D-printed implants and connected medical devices. Strict regulatory standards encourage the use of high-quality, biocompatible materials, while the shift toward outpatient facilities supports demand for lightweight and efficient plastic solutions.

In Europe, sustainability is shaping market direction, with increasing emphasis on eco-friendly materials and recycling initiatives.

Medical Plastics Companies

BASF

Celanese Corporation

Covestro

Dow

Dsm-Firmenich

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Ensinger

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Nolato AB



RAUMEDIC AG

Röchling SE & Co. KG

RTP Company

SABIC

Saint-Gobain

Solvay

Teknor Apex

Westlake Plastics

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