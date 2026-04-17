Filter Integrity Test Market Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033: Food & Beverage and Biopharma Demand, Automation Advances and GMP Compliance Requirements Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Filter Integrity Test Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Method (Forward Flow Test, Bubble Point Test, Pressure Hold Test, Water Intrusion Test), Mode (Automated, Manual), Type, End-use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global filter integrity test market size was estimated at USD 98.43 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 149.92 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2026 to 2033. The increasing demand for food & beverage and biopharmaceuticals sectors, technological innovations and automation, regulatory compliance & GMP requirements, and growing emphasis on product safety & risk reduction are key drivers of the market's growth.







These industries heavily depend upon sterile filtration to provide the safety, purity, and quality of their products, and thus, integrity testing becomes a mandatory step. In order to comply with ever-tighter food safety regulations, producers are turning to innovative filter integrity testing techniques, including bubble point, diffusion, and pressure-hold tests. For instance, in August 2025, United Breweries Ltd, which owns beer brands such as Kingfisher and Heineken, reported a USD 10.21 million investment to open a canned beer manufacturing line at its Nizam Brewery in India, its foray into the canned beer market.



The industry is expanding rapidly, primarily driven by the growth of automation and testing technologies that enhance speed, accuracy, and compliance in critical applications such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Additionally, old-fashioned manual and semi-automated testing are being replaced with sophisticated systems that are more streamlined and minimize human error. An example is Meissner's AccuFlux Integrity Tester, which utilizes high-precision mass flow meters and the proprietary TransVector algorithm.

This automated process dramatically shortens test times versus comparable systems from other vendors, specifically answering the need of the industry for quicker turnaround in sterile manufacturing. These outcomes indicate that AccuFlux beats the competition consistently, reducing test times by as much as 63% in bubble point testing and over 50% in diffusive flow testing. Time savings like these are vital in biomanufacturing, where filter validation delays can disrupt a production line.



Furthermore, aside from speed, automation entails greater compliance. For example, IoT-enabled testers are integrated into Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), with data integrity and real-time monitoring. Meanwhile, AI-based systems interpret past diffusion trends to forecast filter failures, moving maintenance from a reactive to a proactive approach. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA now promote automated, validated approaches, supporting the implementation of these technologies.



The industry is witnessing robust growth, propelled by regulatory compliance and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements. Across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food & beverage industries, regulatory authorities enforce strict quality standards, making filter integrity testing mandatory to validate sterile filtration processes.



In the biopharmaceutical sector, sterile filtration is crucial for the production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and injectables. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO) mandate that sterilizing-grade filters undergo validated integrity testing both before and after use. For example, FDA's 21 CFR Parts 210 and 211 outline current GMP requirements for drug manufacturing, requiring sterility assurance throughout the process. Similarly, the EMA's Annex 1 (Manufacture of Sterile Medicinal Products) specifies that filter integrity testing is a regulatory requirement for sterile drug production.

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $98.43 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $149.92 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Analysis

Rising demand for food & beverage and biopharmaceuticals industries

Technological advancements and automation

Regulatory compliance & GMP requirements

Increasing focus on product safety & risk mitigation

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost of advanced testing equipment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Companies Featured

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Parker Hannifin Corp

PALL Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Pentair Ltd.

3M

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Beijing Neuronbc Laboratories Co., Ltd.

Brother Filtration

Analytical Technologies Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Global Filter Integrity Test Market Report Segmentation



Test Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Forward Flow (Diffusion) Test

Bubble Point Test

Pressure Hold Test

Water Intrusion Test

Others

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Automated

Manual

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Liquid Filter Integrity Test

Air Filter Integrity Test

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyop36

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment