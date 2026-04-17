OSS Plans to Showcase Specialized High-Performance AI Computing Solutions at The Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition on April 19-22

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high performance compute (HPC) for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, will showcase its specialized high-performance AI computing solutions at The Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The event is being held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, on April 19-22, 2026.

Robert Kalebaugh, OSS VP of sales, commented, “The Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exposition is the premier maritime defense event in the U.S. We look forward to showcasing OSS’s specialized Enterprise Class compute solutions to current and potential defense customers. Today, certain of our best-in-class compute applications are deployed in a variety of mission critical defense systems, including the U.S. Navy P-8 aircraft and the Virginia class submarine. OSS continues to engage with and explore several military potential opportunities, both directly and through its relationships with leading defense prime contractors.”

Visitors attending The Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exposition can see the OSS line of specialized Enterprise Class AI computing solutions at Booth 3308. OSS products can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or +1 (877) 438-2724.

The Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition was founded in 1965 as a means to bring the U.S. defense industrial base, private-sector U.S. companies and key military decision-makers from the sea services together for an annual innovative, educational, professional event located in the heart of Washington, D.C. Sea-Air-Space is now the largest maritime exposition in the U.S. and continues as an invaluable extension of the Navy League’s mission of maritime policy education and sea service support.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many innovative solutions for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, current statements regarding market opportunities, event participation, product capabilities, potential defense programs, and anticipated customer interest. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to program awards and timing, customer orders and cancellations, product performance and qualification, competitive technologies, go-to-market execution, government procurement processes and budgets, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical or macroeconomic conditions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Event participation does not imply endorsement by the Navy League or any government entity.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact