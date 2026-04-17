Marex Group plc Announces Pricing of U.S.$500 Million Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (Nasdaq: MRX) (“Marex”), a diversified global financial services platform, announced the pricing on April 16, 2026 of a public offering (the “Offering”) of U.S.$500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.680% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued at a price to the public equal to 100.000% of the principal amount thereof and will be senior unsecured obligations of Marex.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 21, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Marex intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital, to fund incremental growth and for other general corporate purposes.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, commented:

“This debt issuance increases our funding flexibility and further strengthens our liquidity, supporting the continued growth of our business and our ability to meet client needs. We saw a high level of investor demand, which highlights the ongoing confidence of investors in our client focused strategy, conservative capital approach and resilient liquidity profile.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as Joint Book-Runners for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to Marex’s existing effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and its accompanying base prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526, Jefferies LLC toll-free at (877) 877-0696 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4533.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the expected closing date of the Offering. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation: subdued commodity market activity or pricing levels; the effects of geopolitical events, terrorism and wars, on market volatility, global macroeconomic conditions and commodity prices; our expected redomiciliaton; changes to the U.S. regulatory regime, including with respect to tariffs; changes in interest rate levels or tariffs; the risk of our clients and their related financial institutions defaulting on their obligations to us; regulatory, reputational and financial risks as a result of our international operations; software or systems failure, loss or disruption of data or data security failures; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; an inability to adequately hedge our positions and limitations on our ability to modify contracts and the contractual protections that may be available to us in OTC derivatives transactions; market volatility, reputational risk and regulatory uncertainty related to commodity markets, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and cryptocurrency; the impact of climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy on supply chains and the size of the market for certain of our energy products; the impact of changes in judgments, estimates and assumptions made by management in the application of our accounting policies on our reported financial condition and results of operations; lack of sufficient financial liquidity; if we fail to comply with applicable law and regulation, we may be subject to enforcement or other action, forced to cease providing certain services or obliged to change the scope or nature of our operations; significant costs, including adverse impacts on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and expenses associated with compliance with relevant regulations; if we fail to remediate the material weaknesses we identified in our internal control over financial reporting or prevent material weaknesses in the future, the accuracy and timing of our financial statements may be impacted, which could result in material misstatements in our financial statements or failure to meet our reporting obligations and subject us to potential delisting, regulatory investigations or civil or criminal sanctions; short seller activity and securities litigation; and other risks discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our preliminary prospectus supplement for the Offering and its accompanying base prospectus filed with the SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex:

Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508 | nratchford@marex.com/ astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 (716) 525-7239 / +44 (0) 7976 870 961 | marex@fticonsulting.com