Cogent Biosciences Announces Poster Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026

– Updated presentation on Cogent’s potent pan-KRAS(ON) inhibitor, CGT1263, showcasing its selectivity profile which could lead to reduction in skin toxicity associated with multi-RAS inhibitors



– Updated presentation on Cogent’s brain penetrant ErbB2 inhibitor, CGT4255, with evidence of synergistic activity in combination with HER2 ADCs for resistant patients



WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced that preclinical data from the Company’s KRAS and ErbB2 pipeline programs will be presented during poster sessions at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 taking place in April 17-22 in San Diego, CA.

“As we prepare for the potential launch of bezuclastinib later this year, we are excited to share updates from two of our pipeline programs this weekend at the 2026 annual AACR meeting,” said Andrew Robbins, Cogent’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “First, we are presenting data on CGT1263, our novel pan-KRAS(ON) inhibitor, which shows best-in-class cellular potency along with evidence that its kinase selectivity advantage over multi-RAS inhibitors could drive clinical differentiation with regards to skin toxicity, a current liability of advanced clinical programs. Separately, we provide an update on CGT4255, our novel, selective ErbB2 inhibitor that was specifically designed for its best-in-class CNS penetrant properties to address a significant unmet need for HER2+ patients with brain metastases. This presentation also includes preclinical data in combination with a HER2 ADC suggesting potential synergistic activity leading to improved duration of therapy as well as re-sensitization of patients following HER2 ADC resistance. With multiple potential blockbuster programs advancing in our pipeline, we believe these new data underscore the long-term potential of Cogent Biosciences.”

Poster Details

Title: Characterization of CGT1263, a KRAS (ON/OFF) inhibitor clinical candidate with selectivity for mutant KRAS over HRAS and NRAS

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 1

Session Date and Time: April 19, 2026 - 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT (5:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET)

Location: Poster Section 17

Poster Board Number: 13

Poster Number: 410

Mutations in KRAS are among the most prevalent mutations found in cancer, occurring most often in colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The preclinical poster highlights Cogent’s internally developed pan-KRAS(ON) inhibitor with >500x selectivity for KRAS over HRAS and NRAS. Plasma exposure following oral administration across species resulted in sustained pERK inhibition and robust antitumor activity. Tumor pERK inhibition was also achieved with limited skin suppression, supporting the potential of a larger therapeutic window for CGT1263 when compared to multi-RAS inhibitors currently in clinical development. This aligns with historical data implicating the RAS-MAPK-ERK pathway as essential for skin development given its role in regulation of keratinocyte proliferation, differentiation, and survival; combined suppression of multiple targets within this pathway is thought to be the driver of frequent rash observed in patients treated with multi-RAS inhibitors. Overall, these findings suggest CGT1263 could provide an advantage for patients, enabling higher dosing designed to elicit a more profound molecular response. Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies are ongoing with an IND submission expected later this year.

Title: Preclinical characterization of CGT4255, an EGFR sparing, pan-mutant HER2 clinical development candidate with potential best-in-class brain penetration

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase, Phosphatase, and Other Inhibitors

Session Date and Time: April 21, 2026 - 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT (5:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET)

Location: Poster Section 18

Poster Board Number: 7

Poster Number: 5869

Cogent’s EGFR-sparing, brain-penetrant ErbB2 inhibitor includes potent coverage of key mutations (YVMA, S310F, V842I, L755S) inadequately addressed by currently approved therapies. Activating mutations in the ErbB2 gene have been identified in multiple cancers and demonstrate a tumorigenic role similar to that of ErbB2 amplification. New data presented describe CGT4255’s >100-fold selectivity over EGFR while robustly engaging HER2 amplification, insertion and mutant lines in addition to reinforcing best-in-class potential CNS performance relative to other agents in development. Additional mechanistic studies presented suggest CGT4255 may have synergistic effects on efficacy and durability when combined with HER2 targeted ADCs. Preclinical evidence demonstrates that concurrent treatment of CGT4255 and T-DXd enhances receptor internalization and cancer cell apoptosis, suggesting the potential for a synergistic combination that could improve patient outcomes. The Phase 1 study of CGT4255 is ongoing.

Posters will be available on the ‘Posters and Publications’ page of Cogent’s website.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα, KRAS and JAK2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential commercial launch of bezuclastinib later this year; the potential for the company’s novel pan-KRAS inhibitor to drive clinical differentiation with regards to skin toxicity and the expectation to file an IND for this program later this year; the potential for the company’s novel and selective ErbB2 inhibitor to provide synergistic benefit when combined with HER2 ADCs and to lead to improved patient outcomes; and the long-term potential for the company’s pipeline programs to produce multiple blockbuster programs. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results, the rate of enrollment in our clinical trials and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts or milestones disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contact:

Christi Waarich

Senior Director, Investor Relations

christi.waarich@cogentbio.com

617-830-1653