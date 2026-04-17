Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Issue First Quarter 2026 Financial Results May 8, 2026

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX: DBM) is pleased to announce that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, following the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders and after market hours on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The Company will host an analyst call on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Amar Doman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Darren Gwozd, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial performance for the period ended March 31, 2026.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13746136&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6 to receive an instant automated call back. A replay of the conference call will be available from 3:30 p.m. ET, May 11, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET, May 25, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 13760070.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada’s premier national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and coast-to-coast across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities. In the United States: headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Tucker Lumber operates three treating plants, specialty sawmilling operations and a captive trucking fleet serving the U.S. east coast; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website www.domanbm.com.

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

416-962-3300

ali.mahdavi@domanbm.com