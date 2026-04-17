Commerce Announces Winners of EMEA Region Customer and Partner Awards Recognizing Innovation and Meaningful Results in Ecommerce

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce and data feed optimization leader Feedonomics, today announced the winners of its 2026 EMEA Customer and Partner Awards. The awards programs recognize the most innovative and inspiring customers and partners doing big things on the BigCommerce and Feedonomics platforms.

“Our customers and partners across EMEA are setting a high bar for what modern commerce looks like,” said Andrew Norman, senior vice president and general manager of international at Commerce. “They’re embracing change, simplifying complexity, and building the scale needed to compete and grow in an increasingly demanding digital environment.”

2026 Commerce Customer Award Winners

Growth Champion Awards: Celebrates customers demonstrating exceptional Commerce-driven growth, delivering measurable year-over-year gains through transactions, channel expansion, or data-led performance.

Innovation in Digital Experience Award: Celebrates brands harnessing AI, automation, or composable tech to transform digital experiences to push the industry forward through bold experimentation.

Connected Commerce Award: Celebrates customers unifying multiple components of the Commerce stack to create connected experiences that deliver measurable outcomes through seamless, integrated solutions.

Emerging Innovator Award: Recognizes customers and partners achieving fast market lift post-launch (within the first 3 years of operation).

B2B Excellence Award: Recognizing leaders in B2B ecommerce who are redefining what’s possible through innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional buyer experiences.

2026 Commerce Partner Winners

Partner of the Year: Granted to a partner demonstrating excellence in joint solution development and market positioning, that delivers superior user experience, maintains outstanding customer reviews, achieves a strong base of shared customers, and executes impactful co-marketing initiatives.

Growth Champion Award: Honors the partner who fueled the most demonstrable growth and market impact across the Commerce ecosystem.

Winner : Adyen

: Finalists: Jellyfish Pimberly



Innovation in Digital Experience Award: Celebrates an agency using AI, composability, or creative solutions to elevate merchant experiences and advance modern commerce through innovative, strategic execution.

Emerging Innovator Award: Highlights early-stage partners showing exceptional growth, enablement adoption, and community contribution.

B2B Excellence Award: Celebrating partners addressing the complex challenges of B2B merchants through strategic use of price lists, customer groups, and open APIs to elevate the buying experience.

Proven Delivery Award: Awarded to a partner with 2+ years in the BigCommerce Program that demonstrates an ability to launch client sites on time, on budget, in a way that delights customers and leads to desired business outcomes.

Commerce Champion Award:Spotlights partners elevating the Commerce story through advocacy, thought leadership, and storytelling.

To join the BigCommerce and Feedonomics ecosystem of agency and technology partners, click here .

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com