WBFF Entertainment Sets a New Global Standard with the Luxury Runway Experience in Miami

MIAMI, Fla., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WBFF Entertainment, the internationally acclaimed producer of world-class live experiences across global markets, announces the WBFF Swim Week Runway Experience, a landmark production that fundamentally reimagines what a Swim Week event can be. Staged at the iconic E11EVEN Miami and presented in strategic partnership with the world’s most elite talent agency House of Monarch and Real Estate & Event Mogul Goldstreet Partners, this is not a fashion show. It is a cultural moment.

For over a decade, WBFF Entertainment has set the international benchmark for events positioned at the intersection of fitness, fashion, and entertainment, commanding audiences across five continents and consistently delivering the industry’s most visually arresting and commercially impactful productions. The WBFF Swim Week Runway Experience marks its most ambitious undertaking yet.

AN UNPRECEDENTED ALLIANCE

The event unites the WBFF Powerhouse with three of the most influential names in their respective fields: For The Stars Fashion House, whose design legacy spans commissions for Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and more than a dozen of the most iconic figures in contemporary culture; E11EVEN Miami, the hotspot Ultraclub, recently named the #1 nightclub in the United States and No. 6 nightclub globally by the International Nightlife Association; Goldstreet Partners, a premier hospitality and experiential platform whose portfolio spans the most dynamic restaurant, nightlife, and entertainment brands across major markets nationwide, bringing together top operators, global brands, and influential audiences to deliver live experiences that define cultural moments and resonate far beyond the venue; and House of Monarch, whose curated roster of top-tier global models, creators, and cultural figures now defines the new standard for talent at the highest tier of live production.

For this occasion, For The Stars Fashion House will debut an exclusive, never-before-seen collection. Each piece conceived and crafted expressly for this singular runway moment, with no prior exhibition and no subsequent repetition.

“This is not just a show. It is a defining moment for Miami where global talent, elite fashion, and cultural influence converge to shape the future of luxury experience.”

— Paul Dillett, Co-Founder, WBFF Entertainment

“House of Monarch exists to place the world’s most extraordinary talent at the center of the world’s most extraordinary moments. The WBFF Swim Week Runway Experience is exactly that and our partnership with WBFF Entertainment marks a new chapter in what luxury live production can achieve.”

— Allison Dillet, Co-Founder, House of Monarch

THE EXPERIENCE

From the moment doors open, guests enter a fully immersive environment where the traditional boundaries of runway, performance, and atmosphere dissolve entirely. WBFF’s signature cinematic production values, amplified by House of Monarch’s unparalleled talent curation, create an evening that unfolds as a single, seamless work - part fashion showcase, part live spectacle, part cultural statement.

The runway experience transitions fluidly into an exclusive after party, designed to extend the evening’s energy for an intimate guest list already positioned among the most sought-after of Swim Week in Miami 2026.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE

Saturday, May 30, 2026 VENUE

E11EVEN Miami DOORS OPEN 7:00 PM RUNWAY EXPERIENCE 8:30 PM – 11:00 PM OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY

Immediately following - exclusive guest list

VIP table availability is strictly limited. Access is expected to be confirmed well in advance of the event date.

TICKETS & VIP TABLES

WBFFshows.com

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Info@WBFFshows.com





