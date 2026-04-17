Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Continued Strong Net Income for First Quarter 2026

 | Source: Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $12.0 million, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2026 represents a return on average assets of 1.88% and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 18.07%.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.07, compared to $1.71 in the prior quarter and $1.80 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Core deposits were $2.33 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $166.3 million or 7.7% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $276.0 million or 13.5% from March 31, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $150.8 million or 6.8% from December 31, 2025, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $15.5 million.
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.67% for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease from 1.80% in the prior quarter and 2.22% in the first quarter of 2025, an improvement of 7.3% quarter over quarter and 24.8% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.55% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.71% at December 31, 2025. Total cost of funding sources was 1.73% for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease from 1.86% in the prior quarter and 2.29% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Loans held-for-investment (HFI) totaled $2.14 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.8 million or 0.7% from December 31, 2025.
  • Investment securities available-for-sale (AFS) were $220.9 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.1 million or 1.41% since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $64.6 million or 41.3% from March 31, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased.
  • Net interest margin was 5.21% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4.84% in the prior quarter and 4.61% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.0 million, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter and $299 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses was 1.41% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2026 compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2025.
  • As of March 31, 2026, criticized loans totaled $68.2 million, or 3.19% of total loans, down from $73.2 million, or 3.44% of total loans at December 31, 2025.
  • Tangible book value per share(1) was $47.38 as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.63 since December 31, 2025 primarily as a result of strong earnings.

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures can be found on page 13.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company reported net income of $12.0 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $10.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $10.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "The first quarter showed seasonally strong core deposit growth as a result of onboarding new profitable Client Relationships which continues to be our primary objective.  This growth is supported by an outstanding Team of professionals who provide our Clients with exceptional service.  Our net income, return on assets, return on equity and SBA gain on sale were up over the prior quarter as we focused on expense management amid tepid loan growth and an increasingly competitive credit market.  Our discipline on pricing both in lending and deposits resulted in core NIM expansion.”

Sowers added, "We are pleased to see credit metrics improving over the prior quarter.  As previously discussed we have reviewed a significant portion of the credit portfolio in conjunction with a change in our credit leadership in 2025 and are laser focused on reducing criticized, classified and non-performing assets. We believe reserves are adequate and continue to take a disciplined approach to underwriting, portfolio management and loan grading." 

The Bank's superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics continue to be recognized by industry publications and our Clients. This recognition reinforces our strategic thinking and our dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:   

  • Top 20 Community Banks in the US for 2025 by American Banker with assets between $2B and $10B in assets and #2 in California
  • Top 10 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets in 2025
  • #1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States
  • Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)
  • Bauer 5 Star Rating
  • 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“We continued to build PBAM’s franchise value through another strong earnings quarter, driven by exceptional deposit growth and net interest margin performance, resulting in superior returns on assets and tangible book value accretion,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. “Through disciplined risk management and a clear focus on our mission, management has successfully navigated an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, as well as an increasingly complex and competitive financial services landscape. Our continued investments in technology and talent have further strengthened our position as coastal Southern California’s premier relationship-focused bank serving private and closely held businesses. We remain firmly on our growth trajectory by delivering superior service and tailored financial solutions, earning the trust of our clients, reflected in the fact that the majority of our new business continues to come from referrals.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $32.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 5.0% from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.9 million or 17.6% from the first quarter of 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $0.5 million increase in interest income and a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense primarily due to proactive management of deposit pricing in response to Federal Reserve Bank rate cuts.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin (NIM) for the first quarter of 2026 was 5.21%, compared to 4.84% for the prior quarter and 4.61% in the first quarter of 2025. The increase of 37 basis points (bps) in the NIM from the prior quarter was primarily driven by nonaccrual interest adjustments (+13 bps), higher prepayment penalties (+7 bps), and a special FHLB stock dividend (+5 bps).  In addition, the NIM increased due to lower cost of deposits, which decreased 13 basis points as a result of proactive management of deposit pricing. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.77% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 6.53% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.39% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2.60% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.67% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.80% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.60% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.71% in the prior quarter and 1.99% for the first quarter of 2025. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.55% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.71% at December 31, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.0 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior quarter and $299 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. The provision expense for loans HFI for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.0 million, primarily reflecting $1.1 million of net charge offs, higher levels of past due loans, loan growth and increased weighting toward the downside economic scenario used in the Company's current expected credit losses (CECL) model. These factors were partially offset by lower reserves for individually evaluated loans, primarily driven by loan paydowns. For more details, please refer to the "Asset Quality" section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $16.2 million with a 10.31% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.9 million, compared with sales of $5.6 million with a 10.56% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.3 million in the prior quarter. SBA loan gain on sale was muted in the fourth quarter due to the U.S. government shutdown, which delayed loan closings and shifted sales volume into the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $15.7 million in the prior quarter and $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio(1) was 45.39% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 48.46% in the prior quarter and 47.90% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter primarily reflects the increases in net interest income and noninterest income described above, while noninterest expense remained relatively flat.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to contribute to upward pressure on wages, as well as increased costs related to third-party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.2 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 28.6%, compared to 29.8% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by discrete tax benefits associated with the exercise of incentive stock options.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $2.69 billion, an increase of $158.9 million since December 31, 2025. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $142.0 million increase in cash and due from banks (primarily driven by a $150.8 million increase in total deposits) and a $14.8 million increase in loans held for investment. Investment securities available-for-sale (AFS) were $220.9 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.1 million or 1.4% since December 31, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of March 31, 2026, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $7.9 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $7.0 million (pre-tax) as of December 31, 2025. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.14 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.8 million since December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting increases in commercial real estate (CRE) loan balances partially offset by decreases in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances.

Total deposits were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $150.8 million since December 31, 2025. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $166.3 million, driven by a $129.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits and a $36.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs). Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 31.6% of total core deposits. Brokered deposits decreased by $15.5 million since December 31, 2025. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 52.9% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, total available liquidity was $2.4 billion or 190.9% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $505 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.9 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

As of March 31, 2026, the allowance for loan losses was $30.2 million or 1.41% of loans HFI, compared to $29.3 million or 1.38% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2025. The coverage ratio increased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher levels of past due loans and increased weighting toward the downside economic scenario used in the Company's CECL model. These factors were partially offset by lower reserves on individually evaluated loans, primarily driven by loan paydowns. Nonperforming assets were 1.60% of total assets as of March 31, 2026 compared to 2.00% as of December 31, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $0.7 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $0.7 million as of December 31, 2025. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At March 31, 2026, criticized loans totaled $68.2 million, or 3.19% of total loans, down from $73.2 million, or 3.44% of total loans at December 31, 2025, of which classified loans were $59.4 million and $61.9 million, respectively. The March 31, 2026 classified balance consisted of 50 loans: 39 real estate secured loans totaling $50.8 million and a 58.8% weighted-average LTV; and 11 commercial and industrial loans totaling $8.6 million.

As of March 31, 2026, nonaccrual loans were $34.5 million, a decrease of $7.7 million from December 31, 2025. Specific reserves of $1.3 million were held against nonaccrual commercial and industrial loan balances of $4.1 million. The remaining nonaccrual balances were supported by collateral values in excess of loan balances.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows:

 March 31, 2026 (2)December 31, 2025
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio11.29% 10.85% 
Tier I risk-based capital ratio12.95% 12.62% 
Total risk-based capital ratio14.20% 13.88% 

(2) March 31, 2026 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

Stock Repurchases

On March 19, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized up to $3 million in aggregate consideration to the repurchase of shares in privately-negotiated transactions and in the open market. On March 31, 2026, the authorized stock repurchases concluded with repurchases totaling 44,214 shares at an average price per share of $67.80, excluding brokerage commissions and other execution costs. The stock repurchases resulted in a $3.0 million reduction to the Company's retained earnings in the first quarter of 2026. Over the last two quarters, the company has repurchased $8.0 million of stock at an average price per share of $61.11.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs,  cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced  client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $26,135  $11,148  $34,720 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  24,078   13,523   16,155 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  246,788   130,344   167,606 
Total cash and due from banks  297,001   155,015   218,481 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,326   4,355   4,213 
Investment debt securities available for sale  220,908   217,837   156,346 
Loans held for sale  596   2,330   2,066 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts  2,140,964   2,126,147   2,078,653 
Allowance for loan losses  (30,236)  (29,323)  (26,437)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,110,728   2,096,824   2,052,216 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  10,652   10,652   9,586 
Operating lease right of use assets  7,196   6,352   6,383 
Premises and equipment, net  2,678   2,783   2,432 
Servicing assets, net  1,957   1,913   1,993 
Accrued interest receivable  8,773   8,284   8,148 
Other assets  29,111   28,712   21,009 
Total assets $2,693,926  $2,535,057  $2,482,873 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $735,802  $606,105  $599,095 
Interest bearing  1,638,893   1,617,776   1,593,014 
Total deposits  2,374,695   2,223,881   2,192,109 
FHLB borrowings  8,000   11,000   16,000 
Other borrowings  17,978   17,976   17,970 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  20,521   18,236   21,559 
Total liabilities  2,421,194   2,271,093   2,247,638 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  78,053   76,972   76,156 
Additional paid-in capital  3,992   4,389   3,712 
Retained earnings  196,247   187,473   162,462 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (5,560)  (4,870)  (7,095)
Total shareholders' equity  272,732   263,964   235,235 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,693,926  $2,535,057  $2,482,873 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Interest Income         
Loans $37,967  $37,290  $36,565 
Investment securities  2,661   2,288   1,505 
Deposits in other financial institutions  1,785   2,294   2,198 
Total interest income  42,413   41,872   40,268 
          
Interest Expense         
Deposits  9,360   10,352   11,899 
Borrowings  444   467   637 
Total interest expense  9,804   10,819   12,536 
          
Net interest income  32,609   31,053   27,732 
Provision for credit losses  2,019   2,558   299 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  30,590   28,495   27,433 
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts  544   529   557 
Net gain on sale of loans  907   320   469 
Other noninterest income  484   564   587 
Total noninterest income  1,935   1,413   1,613 
          
Noninterest expense:         
Compensation and employee benefits  10,811   10,633   9,748 
Occupancy and equipment  858   906   844 
Data processing  1,369   1,347   1,326 
Professional services  610   660   508 
Other expenses  2,032   2,187   1,629 
Total noninterest expense  15,680   15,733   14,055 
Income before provision for income taxes  16,845   14,175   14,991 
Provision for income taxes  4,818   4,221   4,429 
Net income $12,027  $9,954  $10,562 
Net income available to common shareholders $11,942  $9,874  $10,482 
          
Earnings per share         
Basic earnings per share $2.10  $1.73  $1.83 
Diluted earnings per share $2.07  $1.71  $1.80 
          
Average shares outstanding  5,694,148   5,701,291   5,734,688 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,773,819   5,785,991   5,826,229 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
  
Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $184,847  $1,785  3.92% $223,338  $2,294  4.08% $202,907  $2,198  4.39%
Investment securities  230,033   2,661  4.63%  220,553   2,288  4.15%  157,747   1,505  3.82%
Loans, including LHFS  2,125,318   37,967  7.24%  2,101,190   37,290  7.04%  2,078,588   36,565  7.13%
Total interest-earning assets  2,540,198   42,413  6.77%  2,545,081   41,872  6.53%  2,439,242   40,268  6.70%
Noninterest-earning assets  53,274         44,425         28,536       
Total Assets $2,593,472        $2,589,506        $2,467,778       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  297,364   576  0.79%  296,103   778  1.04%  244,301   970  1.61%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,057,767   6,278  2.41%  1,014,162   6,605  2.58%  955,259   6,830  2.90%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  216,661   1,852  3.47%  234,315   2,137  3.62%  196,375   1,956  4.04%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,571,792   8,706  2.25%  1,544,580   9,520  2.45%  1,395,935   9,756  2.83%
Total brokered deposits  61,950   654  4.28%  75,790   832  4.36%  183,059   2,143  4.75%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,633,742   9,360  2.32%  1,620,370   10,352  2.53%  1,578,994   11,899  3.06%
                            
FHLB advances  10,333   110  4.32%  11,008   121  4.36%  24,122   272  4.57%
Other borrowings  17,976   334  7.54%  17,975   346  7.64%  17,981   365  8.23%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,662,051   9,804  2.39%  1,649,353   10,819  2.60%  1,621,097   12,536  3.14%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  640,076         659,365         594,408       
Total Funding Sources  2,302,127   9,804  1.73%  2,308,718   10,819  1.86%  2,215,505   12,536  2.29%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  19,472         19,444         21,542       
Shareholders' equity  271,873         261,344         230,731       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,593,472        $2,589,506        $2,467,778       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $32,609  5.04%    $31,053  4.67%    $27,732  4.41%
Net interest margin       5.21%       4.84%       4.61%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $297,001  $155,015  $261,367  $140,619  $218,481 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,326   4,355   4,295   4,270   4,213 
Investment securities  220,908   217,837   199,852   188,821   156,346 
Loans held for sale  596   2,330   314   8,826   2,066 
Total loans held-for-investment  2,140,964   2,126,147   2,081,611   2,081,063   2,078,653 
Allowance for loan losses  (30,236)  (29,323)  (28,785)  (28,178)  (26,437)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,110,728   2,096,824   2,052,826   2,052,885   2,052,216 
Operating lease right of use assets  7,196   6,352   6,811   7,254   6,383 
Premises and equipment, net  2,678   2,783   2,252   2,213   2,432 
Other assets and interest receivable  50,493   49,561   48,764   49,992   40,736 
Total assets $2,693,926  $2,535,057  $2,576,481  $2,454,880  $2,482,873 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $735,802  $606,105  $654,072  $601,473  $599,095 
Interest Bearing  1,638,893   1,617,776   1,618,296   1,561,407   1,593,014 
Total Deposits  2,374,695   2,223,881   2,272,368   2,162,880   2,192,109 
Borrowings  25,978   28,976   28,974   28,972   33,970 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  20,521   18,236   17,185   16,089   21,559 
Total liabilities  2,421,194   2,271,093   2,318,527   2,207,941   2,247,638 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  78,053   76,972   76,403   76,398   76,156 
Additional paid-in capital  3,992   4,389   4,479   4,009   3,712 
Retained earnings  196,247   187,473   182,546   172,849   162,462 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (5,560)  (4,870)  (5,474)  (6,317)  (7,095)
Total shareholders' equity  272,732   263,964   257,954   246,939   235,235 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,693,926  $2,535,057  $2,576,481  $2,454,880  $2,482,873 
                
Book value per common share $47.72  $46.08  $44.45  $42.54  $40.63 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $47.38  $45.75  $44.11  $42.20  $40.29 
Shares outstanding  5,715,049   5,728,187   5,803,016   5,805,286   5,789,306 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  
 For the three months ended 
 Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Interest income$42,413  $41,872  $41,254  $41,988  $40,268 
Interest expense 9,804   10,819   11,922   11,875   12,536 
Net interest income 32,609   31,053   29,332   30,113   27,732 
Provision for credit losses 2,019   2,558   1,792   1,293   299 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,590   28,495   27,540   28,820   27,433 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 544   529   537   591   557 
Net gain on sale of loans 907   320   1,008   523   469 
Other noninterest income 484   564   627   616   587 
Total noninterest income 1,935   1,413   2,172   1,730   1,613 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 10,811   10,633   10,882   10,319   9,748 
Occupancy and equipment 858   906   841   840   844 
Data processing 1,369   1,347   1,429   1,396   1,326 
Professional services 610   660   742   939   508 
Other expenses 2,032   2,187   2,011   2,195   1,629 
Total noninterest expense 15,680   15,733   15,905   15,689   14,055 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 16,845   14,175   13,807   14,861   14,991 
Income taxes 4,818   4,221   4,106   4,412   4,429 
Net income$12,027  $9,954  $9,701  $10,449  $10,562 
Net income available to common shareholders$11,942  $9,874  $9,623  $10,361  $10,482 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$2.10  $1.73  $1.67  $1.80  $1.83 
Diluted earnings per share$2.07  $1.71  $1.65  $1.77  $1.80 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,694,148   5,701,291   5,757,192   5,754,872   5,734,688 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,773,819   5,785,991   5,837,837   5,837,537   5,826,229 


 Performance Ratios 
 Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
ROAA 1.88%  1.53%  1.51%  1.69%  1.74%
ROAE 17.94%  15.11%  15.16%  17.30%  18.56%
ROATCE(1) 18.07%  15.22%  15.28%  17.44%  18.74%
Net interest margin 5.21%  4.84%  4.65%  4.94%  4.61%
Net interest spread 5.04%  4.67%  4.45%  4.75%  4.41%
Efficiency ratio(1) 45.39%  48.46%  50.49%  49.27%  47.90%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.41%  2.41%  2.47%  2.53%  2.31%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Total assets $2,593,472  $2,589,506  $2,550,564  $2,487,224  $2,467,778 
Earning assets $2,540,198  $2,545,081  $2,505,145  $2,443,888  $2,439,242 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $2,125,318  $2,101,190  $2,091,309  $2,069,415  $2,078,588 
Total deposits $2,273,818  $2,279,735  $2,250,180  $2,195,344  $2,173,402 
Total shareholders' equity $271,873  $261,344  $253,829  $242,235  $230,731 


  Loan Balances by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):               
Investor owned $560,707  $577,730  $595,834  $604,073  $577,512 
Owner occupied  238,057   236,623   226,919   223,558   228,232 
Multifamily  177,151   155,941   145,496   160,902   163,218 
Secured by single family  194,494   198,743   210,785   197,100   200,650 
Land and construction  43,879   47,029   53,976   51,669   70,293 
SBA secured by real estate  430,962   403,609   402,659   407,148   402,524 
Total CRE  1,645,250   1,619,675   1,635,669   1,644,450   1,642,429 
Commercial business:               
Commercial and industrial  461,824   471,526   415,041   404,489   417,258 
SBA non-real estate secured  31,861   32,853   28,982   30,183   17,004 
Total commercial business  493,685   504,379   444,023   434,672   434,262 
Consumer  2,029   2,093   1,919   1,941   1,962 
Total loans held for investment $2,140,964  $2,126,147  $2,081,611  $2,081,063  $2,078,653 


  Deposits by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Noninterest-bearing DDA $735,802  $606,105  $654,072  $601,473  $599,095 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  298,747   309,013   268,210   251,701   257,720 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,073,682   1,024,829   1,038,035   990,798   981,491 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  216,915   218,871   231,886   227,129   210,845 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  2,325,146   2,158,818   2,192,203   2,071,101   2,049,151 
Total brokered deposits  49,549   65,063   80,165   91,779   142,958 
Total deposits $2,374,695  $2,223,881  $2,272,368  $2,162,880  $2,192,109 



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $29,323  $28,785  $28,178  $26,437  $27,267 
Provision for loan losses  2,026   2,898   1,666   1,741   460 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (1,113)  (2,360)  (1,059)  -   (1,290)
Ending balance  30,236   29,323   28,785   28,178   26,437 
Reserve for unfunded commitments  677   684   1,024   899   1,348 
Total allowance for credit losses $30,913  $30,007  $29,809  $29,077  $27,785 


  Asset Quality 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Total loans held-for-investment $2,140,964  $2,126,147  $2,081,611  $2,081,063  $2,078,653 
Allowance for loan losses $(30,236) $(29,323) $(28,785) $(28,178) $(26,437)
30-89 day past due loans $22,436  $9,136  $7,350  $4,842  $2,399 
90+ day past due loans $31,182  $19,485  $10,314  $2,850  $13,223 
Nonaccrual loans $34,512  $42,164  $37,660  $7,716  $15,565 
Other real estate owned (OREO) $8,568  $8,568  $8,568  $8,568  $- 
NPAs / Total assets  1.60%  2.00%  1.79%  0.66%  0.63%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment  1.61%  1.98%  1.81%  0.37%  0.75%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $1,113  $2,360  $1,059  $-  $1,290 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  0.21%  0.45%  0.20%  0.00%  0.25%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.41%  1.38%  1.38%  1.35%  1.27%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  87.61%  69.55%  76.43%  365.19%  169.85%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $15,680  $15,733  $15,905  $15,689  $14,055 
Net interest income  32,609   31,053   29,332   30,113   27,732 
Noninterest income  1,935   1,413   2,172   1,730   1,613 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  34,544   32,466   31,504   31,843   29,345 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  45.39%  48.46%  50.49%  49.27%  47.90%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $32,609  $31,053  $29,332  $30,113  $27,732 
Noninterest income  1,935   1,413   2,172   1,730   1,613 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  34,544   32,466   31,504   31,843   29,345 
Less: Noninterest expense  15,680   15,733   15,905   15,689   14,055 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $18,864  $16,733  $15,599  $16,154  $15,290 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $12,027  $9,954  $9,701  $10,449  $10,562 
Average assets  2,593,472   2,589,506   2,550,564   2,487,224   2,467,778 
Average shareholders' equity  271,873   261,344   253,829   242,235   230,731 
Less: Average intangible assets  1,910   1,913   2,025   1,953   2,098 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  269,963   259,431   251,804   240,282   228,633 
                
Return on average assets  1.88%  1.53%  1.51%  1.69%  1.74%
Return on average equity  17.94%  15.11%  15.16%  17.30%  18.56%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  18.07%  15.22%  15.28%  17.44%  18.74%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  272,732   263,964   257,954   246,939   235,235 
Less: Total intangible assets  1,957   1,913   2,004   1,964   1,993 
Total tangible equity  270,775   262,051   255,950   244,975   233,242 
Shares outstanding  5,715,049   5,728,187   5,803,016   5,805,286   5,789,306 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $47.38  $45.75  $44.11  $42.20  $40.29 



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