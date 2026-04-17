ProStar Launches TracksAI, An AI Driven Real-Time Analytics, Performance, and Quality Control Reporting Module

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a global leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the launch of TracksAI™, an advanced AI-driven reporting and analytics module designed to help organizations unlock the full value of their geospatial and operational data. Built to integrate seamlessly with PointMan® and LinQD™, TracksAI is designed to transform complex data into actionable data intelligence to support more informed and timely decision-making.

Timely data analysis is essential to a company’s operations, driving efficiency, reducing risk, and enabling accurate performance measurement. TracksAI leverages advanced AI to automate the full lifecycle of data from cleaning and validation to delivering predictive, actionable insights that reduce manual errors and help uncover hidden patterns. Seamlessly integrated with the PointMan platform, TracksAI automates reporting across field data collections that helps to measure data quality and performance and identify trends and anomalies in real-time, providing clear, consistent, and easy-to-understand metrics that significantly improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of decision-making.

“TracksAI represents another major milestone in our evolution as a company and the value we bring to our customers,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “For years, organizations have been collecting vast amounts of data but have lacked the ability to fully utilize it. TracksAI changes that by transforming data into actionable data intelligence in real time. Implementing reporting and AI technologies was a natural progression to enhance our platform, and we believe an important step toward establishing PointMan as the de facto standard as the industry continues to transition toward more intelligent, data-driven operations.”

Convertible Debenture Financing

Further to the Company’s news release dated February 13, 2026, the Company wishes to clarify the maximum number of shares and warrants issuable upon conversion of the convertible debentures (the “Convertible Debentures”) issued in its private placement of secured convertible debentures (the “Offering”). Upon full conversion of the Convertible Debentures into units of the Company (each, a “Unit”), the Company will issue an aggregate of 6,750,000 Units, with each Unit comprising one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Accordingly, a total of 6,750,000 Common Shares and 3,375,000 Warrants are issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Debentures. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of US$0.14 per Common Share for a period of five years from the closing date of the Offering. The foregoing figures do not include any additional Common Shares that may be issuable in settlement of accrued interest of the Convertible Debentures, the number of which, if any, will be determined at the time the interest becomes payable, and such issuance will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stock Option Grant

Following the recent expiration of over 6,000,000 stock options, the Company has granted 5,996,000 stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s long-term incentive plan. The Options were granted at an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per common share and are exercisable for a five-year term.

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar’s flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar’s solutions reduce risks, improve efficiencies, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company’s growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and U.S. Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

On behalf of the Company,

Contact:

Page Tucker

CEO & Director

970-242-4024

Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent Annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR + on April 25, 2025, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca.