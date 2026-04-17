Smithfield Foods Announces Integrated Agency Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD), a leader in packaged meats and fresh pork products with a diverse portfolio of iconic brands, today announced a new integrated agency team designed to accelerate market presence, deepen consumer connection and product innovation across its portfolio of brands including Smithfield, Nathan’s, Eckrich, Farmland, Armour, Farmer John, Kretschmar, Carando and Margherita.

Smithfield has assembled a coalition of best-in-class partners to amplify its industry leading brand strategy. As part of this effort, Leo Chicago joins as creative agency of record and LaForce as lead communications partner, working alongside existing agencies Kelly Scott Madison Media and Mars United Commerce, who will continue leading media and commerce marketing, respectively.

“This is an exciting moment for our brands,” said Brendan Smith, chief marketing officer at Smithfield Foods. “We have long been part of how people prepare, gather and share meals. This partnership builds on that legacy while accelerating creative momentum, expanding how our brands show up where consumers live, play and shop, and strengthening Smithfield’s leadership in innovation across the categories and markets we serve.”

Building on strong brand momentum and evolving consumer demand, Smithfield is aligning creative, media, communications and commerce under one unified strategy to accelerate growth. This integrated approach expands how its brands connect with consumers, and brings high-quality, center of the plate offerings and delicious ingredients to everyday moments.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Leo Chicago

Learn more at leo-constellation.com or connect on LinkedIn .

About LaForce

Learn more at www.laforce.nyc .

About Mars United Commerce

Learn more at marsunited.com .

About Kelly Scott Madison

Learn more at ksmmedia.com or connect on LinkedIn .