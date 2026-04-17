First Steps Developmental Services Expands Services in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families of young children with autism and Down syndrome in Massachusetts continue to face long therapy waitlists. First Steps Developmental Services is addressing that gap with no waitlist and two new programs: After-School ABA and Hybrid Home ABA services.

The center, located in Woburn, MA, opened in December 2025 and provides three service options for children ages 0–6. Each program is built on individualized 1:1 ABA therapy, with one therapist assigned per child. The center-based program operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, alongside After-School ABA and a Hybrid Home ABA model combining center-based sessions with home support.

All services are led by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and delivered through structured, play-based therapy. The center serves families across Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk Counties.

First Steps accepts major insurance plans, including BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna, Cigna Evernorth, Tufts Health Plan, Harvard Pilgrim, Carelon, and MBHP. Recent Massachusetts legislation requiring ABA coverage for children with Down syndrome has expanded access to services, allowing more families to begin care without delay.

“Families shouldn’t have to wait months to get support,” said Jarrod Scalzo, BCBA, Founder and CEO of First Steps Developmental Services. “Our model is built to provide immediate access, with individualized care across center, after-school, and home settings.”

About First Steps Developmental Services

First Steps Developmental Services is a center-based ABA therapy and early intervention provider in Woburn, Massachusetts. Founded by Jarrod Scalzo, BCBA, the center serves children ages 0–6 with autism, Down syndrome, and developmental delays. Programs focus on individualized 1:1 therapy, family collaboration, and early support with no waitlist.

Learn more about First Steps Developmental Services (ABA therapy, Woburn MA) on Google.

CONTACT: Jarrod Scalzo, BCBA — Founder & CEO

COMPANY: First Steps Developmental Services

PHONE: (781) 460-9756

EMAIL: info@firststepsds.com

WEB: firststepsds.com