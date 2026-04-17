iAnthus Expands Florida Footprint with new Dispensary Presence in Jupiter, FL

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (CSE: IAN, OTCID: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces as an update to its February 17, 2026 news release, the opening of the Company’s dispensary location in Tequesta-Jupiter, Florida, marking its 26th dispensary in Florida. The dispensary began serving patients on April 14, 2026 and expands access to iAnthus’ portfolio of premium cannabis products, including The Vault, Sunshine State, and MPX.



“Our GrowHealthy dispensary in Tequesta-Jupiter expands access for patients across a region that has had limited nearby options,” said Kelly Heinichen, Vice President of Retail Operations for iAnthus. “We’re focused on a seamless experience for the patients of Palm Beach County: fast service, knowledgeable teams, and best-in-class flower genetics.”



The dispensary is strategically located along the US-1 corridor to serve patients across northern Palm Beach County, including Tequesta and surrounding communities, providing one of the few convenient access points for medical cannabis in the area. The dispensary offers a full assortment of cannabis products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles, supported by a retail model designed for efficiency, education, and repeat engagement.

The opening of the Tequesta-Jupiter dispensary is part of a broader effort to enhance iAnthus’ retail presence across Florida, with a focus on expanding access in underserved markets. The Company continues to invest in its retail platform to deliver elevated service and the highest quality products. The store is welcoming patients in advance of the 4/20 holiday and will be hosting a grand opening celebration on May 15.

The Tequesta-Jupiter dispensary, located at 19510 US HWY 1, Jupiter, FL 33469, will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

About iAnthus

iAnthus is a vertically integrated cannabis company on a mission to build premium brands through a network of cultivation, production, and retail operations across the United States. Backed by a leadership team with deep expertise in cultivation, operations, and capital markets, the company strategically leverages acquisition-driven growth and access to capital to create long-term competitive advantage. iAnthus’ brand portfolio includes: MPX, Anthologie, Black Label, Frūtful, Last Resort, Moodz, Sunshine State, and The Vault. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.



Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Company's reports that it files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulators which you should review including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. When used in this news release, words such as “will,” could,” plan,” estimate,” expect,” intend,” may,” potential,” believe, “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that it will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the SEC has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.