Alliance Entertainment’s Handmade by Robots debuts Record Store Day Exclusive Figures

PLANTATION, Fla., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across music, video, video games, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, is thrilled to release the legendary Ozzy Osbourne for their new Record Store Day (RSD) Series. This figure is limited to 2000 units and will be available exclusively at independent record stores on April 18, 2026.









“Record Store Day is the most important celebration of independent music retail,” said Tony Moyers, SVP of Collectibles at Alliance Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to introduce this Handmade by Robots Record Store Day release with the iconic debut of Ozzy Osbourne. This figure is part of our new RSD Series, with releases planned for every future Record Store Day, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this moment alongside record stores and collectors alike.”

“Record Store Day gives us a powerful opportunity to connect music culture and collectibles in a way that feels authentic to independent retailers,” said Ken Glaser, SVP of Sales at Alliance Entertainment. “Since introducing Handmade by Robots at Record Store Day Summer Camp in 2025, we’ve been focused on expanding the brand’s music-related offerings. This debut is just the start, and we see meaningful opportunity to grow the series with future Record Store Day exclusives.”

“Record Store Day hasn't done any vinyl figures since the Frank Kozik designed RSD robot figures back in 2011 and Kozik's Nick Cave RSD figure back in 2014, so it's exciting to be able to offer the Ozzy Osbourne RSD figure this year. We're always looking for new ways to have some fun, so Handmade by Robots is a perfect partner.” - Michael Kurtz, co-founder Record Store Day

Crafted in Handmade by Robots’ signature “knit-look” aesthetic, each figure looks as though it’s been hand-stitched yet is precision-molded from high-quality vinyl for lasting display.

Since the acquisition of Handmade by Robots in December 2024, Alliance has rapidly expanded the brand’s retail footprint and licensing pipeline. Major new figure releases slated for the second half of 2025 and 2026 include characters from Sanrio, Jurassic World, Peanuts, Sonic the Hedgehog, SpongeBob SquarePants, Toho, and more.

For more information, visit www.handmadebyrobots.com

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e71a6b07-73be-4fa8-a687-f97349a1f6c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dbcb031-e43b-4730-a502-727a54436802