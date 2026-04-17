Odysight.ai Signs Commercial Collaboration Agreement with GACI Technologies to Expand AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance into the French Aerospace and Defense Market

The partnership enables Odysight.ai’s entry into France’s aerospace, defense, and government aviation sectors through a local partner

Ramat Gan, Israel, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai® Inc. (Nasdaq/TASE: ODYS), a leader in AI/ML-powered visual sensing solutions for predictive and condition-based maintenance (CBM+), announced today the signing of a Commercial Collaboration Agreement with GACI Technologies, a French defense and aerospace technology company headquartered near Paris. Under the agreement, GACI will act as the prime contractor, leading local market development, key customer engagement, and program delivery, while Odysight.ai will provide its AI-powered predictive maintenance and visual monitoring system.

The collaboration represents a significant step in Odysight.ai’s European expansion strategy, establishing a dedicated channel into one of the world’s leading defense markets. France represents one of Europe’s most advanced aerospace and defense markets, with increasing demand for predictive maintenance solutions that enhance operational readiness and reduce lifecycle costs. This agreement positions Odysight.ai to address that demand through a localized, mission-ready offering.

“This collaboration with GACI marks a meaningful step in expanding our presence in the French market,” said Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of Odysight.ai. “GACI brings decades of embedded systems expertise and established relationships within the French defense and aerospace ecosystem. Together, we believe we can deliver meaningful value to key French customers seeking to modernize and improve maintenance efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance mission readiness, while expanding Odysight.ai’s footprint in Europe.”

Under the agreement, the companies will work together to promote Odysight.ai’s ruggedized visual sensing hardware, embedded software, and AI-powered analytics with GACI’s embedded mission computer platforms and system integration capabilities. The combined offering is intended to deliver real-time, continuous monitoring of critical components across aerospace platforms operated by French commercial, defense, and government aviation customers.

GACI Technologies, founded in 1992, specializes in the design, manufacturing, and life-cycle support of rugged embedded computers and mission systems for operation in harsh environments. The company serves clients across the defense, aerospace, transportation, and related sectors, and has an established track record with major French defense procurement organizations.

This agreement follows Odysight.ai's recently announced partnership with XP Services for the first U.S. flight testing of its AI predictive maintenance system on a UH-60 helicopter, and reflects the Company’s continued expansion across new geographies and platforms.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada, U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-powered insights, Odysight.ai enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. For more information, visit www.odysight.ai.

About GACI Technologies

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Villebon-sur-Yvette, France, GACI Technologies designs and manufactures rugged embedded computers and mission systems for the defense, aerospace, transportation, and medical sectors. The company's expertise spans critical embedded electronics, FPGA design, signal processing, and system integration for operation in demanding environmental conditions. For more information, visit www.gaci.fr.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding expansion into the French aerospace and defense market. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) our ability to scale up our operations, including market acceptance and large-scale adoption of our vision-based sensor products, (ii) the amount and timing of future sales and our long and unpredictable sales cycles, (iii) our ability to maintain product quality and performance at an acceptable cost and meet technical and quality specifications, (iv) our ability to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for our solutions and changes to various factors in our supply chain, (v) the market for adoption of vision-based sensor technologies, (vi) compliance with existing laws and regulations and regulatory developments in the United States, Israel, and other jurisdictions, including trade control laws, export authorizations and safety regulations, (vii) our plans and ability to obtain, maintain, and protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of patent terms, and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others, (viii) the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel, including key members of our senior management, (ix) our estimates regarding expenses, backlog, future revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing, (x) our dependence on third parties, including suppliers and strategic partners, (xi) our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues, and the impact if order volumes from existing or anticipated customers do not meet expectations (xii) our financial performance and history of operating losses, (xiii) the growth of regulatory requirements and incentives, (xiv) the incorporation of artificial intelligence, or AI, and machine learning, or ML, into our products, (xv) risks related to product liability claims or product recalls, (xvi) cybersecurity risks and potential data security breaches, (xvii) the overall global economic environment and trade tensions, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions, (xviii) challenges and risks related to sales to government entities and highly regulated organizations, (xix) the impact of competition and new technologies, (xx) limitations and exclusivity provisions in our customer agreements and restrictions on the use of intellectual property, (xxi) our ability to ensure that our solutions interoperate with a variety of hardware and software platforms, (xxii) our plans to continue to invest in research and develop technology for new products, (xxiii) our plans to potentially acquire complementary businesses, (xxiv) the impact of future pandemics on our business and on the business of our customers, (xxv) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (xxvi) security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm our business, including due to the security situation in Israel; and military conflicts with Iran and terrorist organizations, (xxvii) the increased expenses and requirements associated with being a listed public company on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq and (xxviii) the unknown effect on the price of our common stock of the dual listing of our common stock on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, which took place on April 9, 2026. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.ai’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 19, 2026, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com