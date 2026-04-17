Wilcrest Pharma Awarded Outsourced Compounded Preparations Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Houston, Texas, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilcrest Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Wilcrest Pharma) has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Outsourced Compounded Preparations with Premier, Inc. Effective, April 1st, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for outsourced compounded preparations.

“Becoming a contracted supplier with Premier is an important milestone for Wilcrest,” said A.J. Day, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Wilcrest Pharma. “Our goal is to work closely with healthcare providers to help bring forward products that solve persistent clinical and operational challenges, particularly in areas where viable options have not existed before. Our relationship with Premier facilitates patient access to these therapies through thousands of health systems nationwide.”

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Wilcrest Pharma

Wilcrest Pharma is a Houston-based, FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility purpose-built to support the manufacturing of hazardous sterile and nonsterile medications. Led by pharmacists with deep expertise in formulation development, regulatory compliance, and clinical support for health systems, Wilcrest focuses on the thoughtful development of operationally challenging medications to help reduce compounding burden while supporting reliable medication access for patients and healthcare organizations.

For more information, visit www.wilcrestpharma.com.