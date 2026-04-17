Seven Cheesemakers Reach the Pinnacle of Their Craft as Wisconsin Masters

MADISON, Wis., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Wisconsin cheesemakers have earned a place among the world’s most accomplished artisans, achieving the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® certification. The University of Wisconsin–Madison Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) announce the 2026 class, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated advanced expertise and dedication to their craft.

The 2026 class reflects the evolving nature of cheesemaking, from career changers who found their calling, to trailblazers breaking barriers, to innovators advancing world-class cheese. Their achievement comes through a program that is the only one of its kind in the United States and one of just two in the world.

“The Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® program strengthens the entire dairy industry by developing leaders who raise the bar for quality and innovation,” says Chad Vincent, CEO, DFW. “These individuals carry forward a proud tradition, refining the craft and sharing that knowledge with others. That’s what sets Wisconsin cheesemakers apart.”

Among this year’s class is Erin Radtke of Sartori Cheese, who becomes one of five women to achieve Master Cheesemaker status in the program’s history. With more than two decades of experience, Radtke built her career through curiosity and a drive to understand both the art and science of cheesemaking, earning certifications in open-class hard cheese and parmesan.

For some in the 2026 class, a career in cheesemaking began with a leap into something new that quickly became a lifelong pursuit. Justin Willcox of Schuman Cheese entered the industry after a career change and immersed himself in every stage of production, earning certifications in Parmesan and Romano. Bryan Allen of Foremost Farms also found his passion after working as a landscaper, truck driver, and carpenter, going on to earn certifications in mozzarella and provolone.

Others developed their expertise through early and lasting connections to the craft. Returning Master Jake Niffenegger of Moundview Dairy, is a third-generation cheesemaker who began working alongside his family at a young age and earned additional certifications in muenster and queso blanco. Dustin Wallendal of Widmer’s Cheese Cellars built his career using traditional, hands-on methods, earning Master certifications in Brick and Cheddar, two cheeses rooted in the company’s long-standing practices.

Timothy Entringer of Sargento forged his career by taking on a wide range of roles over more than 30 years, ultimately earning certification in mozzarella. Timothy Dudek of BelGioioso Cheese developed his expertise through years of hands-on experience and guidance from other Master Cheesemakers at the plant, earning certifications in fontina and parmesan.

These Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers® join an exclusive group of individuals who are recognized as the best in their field. Their expertise and knowledge are highly sought after, and they play a crucial role in preserving and advancing Wisconsin's rich cheesemaking tradition. Look for the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® mark to support a master who has devoted their career to perfecting the art of cheese.

To see more about the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® program or learn about Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers, visit www.wisconsincheese.com.

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About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin’s 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.



About the Center for Dairy Research: The Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison supports the dairy industry through research, education and technical assistance. The center is recognized for its expertise in cheese, dairy ingredients and food safety, helping drive innovation and product quality across the industry. For more information, visit cdr.wisc.edu.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

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