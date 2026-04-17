SUNation Energy Enters Strategic Financing Agreement with Participate Energy to Support Residential Solar and Battery Growth in 2026

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“SUNation” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal customers, today announced that it has entered into a strategic financing agreement with Participate Energy to support the deployment of residential solar and battery projects in 2026.

Under the agreement, Participate Energy will provide structured finance solutions designed to expand customer access to residential solar and battery installations while improving project economics and cash flow efficiency for SUNation. The partnership is expected to enhance SUNation’s ability to scale residential solar and battery volumes across its core markets while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

“This agreement represents an important step in strengthening our residential financing platform as we navigate the evolving regulatory landscape in 2026,” said Scott Maskin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SUNation Energy. “I have a long-standing relationship with the leadership team at Participate Energy and have been fortunate to collaborate with them as an industry professional in bringing Participate’s financing solutions to market. By partnering with Participate, we are expanding access to affordable solar solutions for homeowners while positioning SUNation for continued growth and operational flexibility.”

The financing arrangement is intended to support a broad range of residential solar and battery installations, enabling homeowners to adopt clean energy solutions through attractive financing options while allowing SUNation to accelerate project execution, deliver an enhanced value proposition and customer adoption.

“We are pleased to partner with SUNation Energy, a proven residential solar and battery operator with a strong presence in its core markets,” said J. Stephen Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Participate Energy. “This agreement aligns with our mission to deliver flexible capital solutions that support high-quality solar and battery providers and expand access to clean energy for homeowners.”

SUNation expects the agreement to contribute positively to residential booking activity in 2026 and to further strengthen its competitive position across its service territories.

About SUNation Energy Inc.

SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) is a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions to residential, commercial, and municipal customers. The Company designs, installs, finances, and services solar energy systems and related technologies, helping customers reduce energy costs, increase energy independence, and transition to cleaner energy solutions.

About Participate Energy

Participate Energy is a renewable energy structured finance solution provider focused on expanding access to clean energy through flexible, scalable capital solutions. The company partners with high-quality solar and battery providers to deliver financing structures that support residential solar and battery adoption and long-term market growth.

For more information, visit ir.sunation.com

SUNATION IR CONTACTS

Scott Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

SUNation Energy, Inc.

smaskin@sunation.com

James Brennan

Chief Financial Officer

SUNation Energy, Inc.

jbrennan@sunation.com

Simon Willcocks

Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

IR@sunation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management.