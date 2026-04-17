Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 15/2026 - April 17, 2026

Election of the ordinary employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S has taken place with the following result:

Board members:

Michael Nielsen, Brewery worker (re-elected)

Jeanette Dahl Henriksen, Head of Material Planning (newly-elected)

Claus Kærgaard, Sales Manager (re-elected)

Alternates:

1. Kenn Hvarre, Terminal worker

2. Stine Berg, Head of Group Financial Services

3. Lars Fini Christensen, Brewery worker

Accordingly, the elected employee representative will join the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S following the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2026.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 0

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