Teleflex Incorporated Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Teleflex Incorporated, (“Teleflex" or the "Company") (NYSE: TFX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to CONTACT attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/teleflex-incorporated. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Teleflex’s stock price plummeted $16.52 per share, or 13.06%, to close at $110.01 per share on January 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 8, 2026, announcement regarding a sudden and complete turnover in the Company’s highest level of corporate leadership. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure that Liam Kelly had departed from his roles as Teleflex’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

The decline was further exacerbated by the "effective immediately" nature of the transition, which suggested an abrupt loss of institutional continuity and strategic oversight. The revelation that the Company was suddenly without its top executive across three core leadership functions led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened uncertainty regarding Teleflex’s future direction and the potential for a leadership vacuum.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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