EverCommerce Announces Date of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

DENVER, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading AI-powered platform helping service SMBs run smarter and grow faster, will report its first quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update. Please visit the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (https://investors.evercommerce.com/) for both telephonic and webcast access to this call; a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is an AI-powered platform for the service economy, enabling more than 745,000 SMB customers worldwide with software that helps them schedule and manage work, communicate with customers and patients, bill and get paid, and build lasting customer relationships. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in the Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce delivers AI driven workflows that matter most so service professionals can spend more time delivering great outcomes and less time on administrative work. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Investor Contact:

Brad Korch

SVP and Head of Investor Relations

720-796-7664

ir@evercommerce.com

Press Contact:

Jeanne Trogan

VP of Corporate Communications

512-705-1293

press@evercommerce.com