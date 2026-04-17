Life in Prison for a First Time, Nonviolent Cannabis Charge? On 4/20, SSDP Brings Survivors of Extreme Cannabis Sentences to Washington D.C., Highlighting the Immediate Need for Full Federal Legalization, Prisoner Release, and Restoration of Rights

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 20, a date widely associated with cannabis culture, Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) — the largest youth-led grassroots network dedicated to replacing the War on Drugs with policies rooted in evidence, compassion, and human rights — will bring a very different story to Capitol Hill, one not of celebration, but of consequence.

Through a 10 a.m. ET press conference at the House Triangle and a 12:00 p.m. ET congressional briefing in Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2075 , SSDP will uplift the voices of Americans who have been personally harmed by cannabis prohibition, including those who have collectively spent decades in prison for nonviolent cannabis offenses. At a time when cannabis is legal for adult use in much of the United States, their experiences underscore a reality that persists under federal law: the consequences of prohibition are not confined to the past.

“With nearly 3,000 Americans still behind bars in federal prison for cannabis-related offenses and close to 200,000 cannabis arrests last year alone, we believe it is crucial that 4/20 be not only a celebration of how far we have progressed on cannabis policy since SSDP started in 1998 but a reminder of how far we have left to go,” said SSDP Executive Director Kat Murti. “This 4/20, SSDP is re-centering the voices of individuals who have been negatively impacted by cannabis criminalization — including those who lost decades of their life to incarceration — because, ultimately, cannabis still is not federally legal and our entire society continues to pay the price.”

Stolen Time: The Human Cost of Cannabis Prohibition

Despite growing state-level legalization and shifting public opinion, federal cannabis prohibition continues to produce severe and often disproportionate sentencing outcomes. Thousands of individuals remain incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis offenses, many serving decades-long or life sentences under mandatory minimums and conspiracy laws that were hallmarks of the War on Drugs.

The congressional briefing highlights the urgent need for reform by sharing the voices of four men who experienced these injustices firsthand — Weldon Angelos, Jimmy Romans, Anthony DeJohn, and Craig Cesal, who were sentenced to between 55 years and life plus ten years in prison for cannabis charges before ultimately receiving clemency under President Trump. Their cases exemplify how outdated policies continue to shape lives, families, and communities long after public attitudes have changed.

In 2003, Weldon Angelos was a young man trying to build a career in the music industry when he sold a total of $300 worth of cannabis to a confidential informant. Because of federal sentencing laws — particularly mandatory minimums compounded by firearm enhancements — he was sentenced to 55 years in prison. The punishment drew national attention, with critics across the political spectrum, including the sentencing judge, questioning its proportionality. Angelos ultimately served 13 years before receiving clemency, and later a full pardon. Today, he works to free others serving similarly extreme sentences.

“Clemency is more than a policy decision — it’s the difference between a life lost and a life restored,” said Angelos. “The president showed real leadership by giving people like me a second chance, and the impact has been undeniable — not just for us, but for our families and communities. There are still people waiting for that same opportunity, and this is something worth continuing.”

For Jimmy Romans, the path to a life sentence was less visible but no less severe. After accepting a plea deal in a cannabis case, expecting a finite term of incarceration, he was instead sentenced to life in prison. The outcome reflects the unpredictable and often coercive dynamics of drug prosecutions, where decisions made under pressure can lead to irreversible consequences. Romans spent more than a decade behind bars before his sentence was commuted in 2021. He now speaks publicly about the years he lost — and the family milestones he missed.

“During my incarceration, I lost my grandfather. I wasn’t able to see my daughter graduate from high school, get married, or see the birth of my first two grandsons. All the while, states were selling legal marijuana,” said Romans. “There needs to be something done now. The time is now! There are men and women still sitting in prison for a plant.”

Anthony DeJohn’s case illustrates another dimension of federal enforcement. Swept into a cannabis conspiracy case in upstate New York, he was sentenced in 2010 to life in prison plus ten years, despite no history of violence. Like many prosecuted under conspiracy statutes, his sentence was shaped not only by his own actions but by the broader scope of the case constructed by prosecutors.

"I lost half my life to something that is now legal,” said Dejohn, who served more than 13 years before being granted clemency, and now advocates for reform of the laws that led to his own unduly harsh sentence.

The injustice of the way in which cannabis prohibition is enforced is perhaps most obvious in the case of Craig Cesal, a small business owner outside Chicago with no prior criminal history who was sentenced to life in prison for cannabis conspiracy charges related to a business he was not even involved in.

“I am a person who — with no prior convictions, and no involvement in buying or selling drugs — was convicted, in 2002, of conspiring to distribute marijuana because my Illinois business repaired trucks a company used to haul marijuana,” said Cesal.

Prosecutors argued that his business relationships linked him to a broader operation, and under federal conspiracy laws, that was enough. In 2003, he was sentenced to life in prison and spent nearly two decades incarcerated before his release in 2021. Since then, he has worked to draw attention to how conspiracy charges can expand criminal liability far beyond direct involvement.

“Under current drug laws, I was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” said Cesal. “Although I received clemency from President Trump, I left behind many drug offenders also sentenced to terms that do not fit their crimes, often three to four times what they would receive for a violent attack or murder. It is time to reform our criminal laws to include sentences that fit the crime and the U.S. citizens expectations.”

These stories reflect more than individual miscarriages of justice. They point to a system in which mandatory minimums, sentencing enhancements, and conspiracy statutes combined to produce punishments that, by today’s standards, are difficult to reconcile with the underlying conduct.

The discussion will be moderated by Murti, who has spent over two decades advocating for drug policy reform and individual liberty. Together, the panel will call for an end to federal cannabis prohibition, prisoner release, and full restoration of rights for those who have been negatively impacted by cannabis charges.

The War on Cannabis is a War on Us

The congressional briefing will be preceded by a 10:00 a.m. ET press conference at the House Triangle , which will bring together directly impacted individuals, advocates, and national leaders to expose the ongoing human cost of federal cannabis prohibition.

"Far too often in the cannabis policy conversation, economic issues or social alarmism overshadow the ongoing plights of people who are incarcerated, who are dealing with the lifelong collateral consequences of a criminal record, and who face discrimination in a variety of forms for cannabis-related behavior that is increasingly legal at the state level,” said Morgan Fox, Political Director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). “With all the strides we've made, it can be easy to forget how much work is still left to do in order to achieve true cannabis justice, even in places where the substance is now legal in some form. NORML is proud to help keep up this fight and make certain that the victims of prohibition are never overlooked or forgotten."

Those who have been negatively impacted by cannabis incarceration are encouraged to apply to speak at the press conference , which will highlight the pressing need for immediate reform.

“Despite forty states having some form of regulated marijuana industry generating approximately thirty billion dollars in sales annually, hundreds of thousands of people continue to be arrested for marijuana each year in the United States. These arrests and prosecutions disproportionately target people of color and low-income communities, ripping families apart while loved ones serve sentences,” said Maritza Perez Medina, Director of Federal Affairs for the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA). “Harsh federal mandatory minimum sentences will continue to persist even if marijuana is moved to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. To end the harms caused by generations of brutally enforced marijuana criminalization and the collateral consequences that go along with it, Congress must deschedule it from the CSA, paired with measures to restore rights and provide support services to people who have previously been convicted for marijuana.”

Nearly 3,000 individuals are still incarcerated in federal prisons for cannabis-related offenses, many serving lengthy or life sentences for nonviolent conduct. At the same time, enforcement continues nationwide, with more than 190,000 marijuana-related arrests reported in 2024—over 90% for simple possession.

“For decades, marijuana enforcement has been a primary driver of racial injustice in our country. Despite similar rates of use, Black people are still nearly four times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana,” said Nina Patel, Senior Policy Counsel, American Civil Liberties Union, Justice Division (ACLU). “These arrests have never made communities safer, instead they only fuel mass incarceration, drain millions of public dollars, and devastate families through lasting collateral consequences. It is time to end the War on Drugs and federally deschedule marijuana and pass comprehensive federal legislation to undo the lasting damage to communities that have been targeted for generations.”

Advocates hope that drawing attention to the human cost of ongoing enforcement of federal cannabis prohibition will highlight the need for immediate federal legalization and restoration of rights.

“Most of the problems associated with cannabis stem from its illegality — cartel involvement, illegal cultivation, violence in the illicit market, youth access, and unregulated, potentially unsafe products. Cannabis possession cases also consume valuable law enforcement and court resources that would be better directed toward serious crime. Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) understands from experience that legalization paired with strong regulation is the most effective way to protect public health and safety,” said Eric Sterling, Counselor to the Executive Director, LEAP and Former Counsel, U.S. House Judiciary Committee. “Congressional action is decades overdue. With tens of billions of dollars in legal cannabis sales each year, every person still incarcerated for cannabis offenses is suffering unjustly, as are the many others that continue to face lasting consequences due to cannabis offenses. In my experience on Capitol Hill, most Members of Congress recognize that legalization is the sensible path forward, but are often deterred by the risk of being labeled ‘soft on drugs’ — a narrative rooted in stigma and fear rather than evidence.”

Congressional Leadership

By bringing these stories directly to Congress, SSDP is seeking to broaden the conversation around cannabis policy beyond traditional political lines. For some, the issue raises questions about proportional sentencing and fairness in the justice system. For others, it touches on federalism, government overreach, and the inconsistency between state and federal law. For all, it presents a challenge: how to reconcile a rapidly changing legal landscape with the enduring consequences of past enforcement.

Congressman Steve Cohen, U.S. representative from Tennessee's 9th congressional district since 2007, will provide remarks at both the 4/20 congressional briefing and press conference .

Throughout his time in Congress, Rep. Cohen has been a consistent voice for cannabis policy reform — raising concerns about the harms of prohibition, the barriers it creates to scientific research, and the disproportionate impact of drug enforcement on communities. His participation underscores both the urgency of this moment and the growing momentum behind evidence-based cannabis policy at the federal level.

That leadership is especially clear in Rep. Cohen’s recent letter to the Department of Justice and the DEA , where he pressed for clarity and urgency in two drug policy implementation issues: rescheduling marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act and implementing the scientific provisions of the Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) in Fentanyl Act .

In the letter, Rep. Cohen highlighted long-standing scientific consensus and criticized ongoing delays, noting that rescheduling has been stalled despite federal review and executive direction to move forward “in the most expeditious manner.” He emphasized that current policies continue to hinder research and public health progress, calling on federal agencies to act decisively. His advocacy reflects a broader commitment to ending outdated drug policies and advancing reforms rooted in science, justice, and compassion.

Cannabis Week of Unity 2026

Less than a month after the 4/20 press conference and congressional briefing , members of the Cannabis Unity Coalition — the largest-ever bipartisan alliance of cannabis advocacy, industry, and grassroots organizations calling for cannabis decriminalization, prisoner release, and restoration of rights — will return to Washington, D.C. for the third annual Cannabis Week of Unity, a coordinated week of advocacy and action, centering around a Congressional lobby day and press conference on May 13th, 2026.

In 2024 and 2025, the coalition brought together more than 35 organizations from across the political spectrum who met with every single office in both the House and the Senate to advance federal reform and ensure that justice for those harmed by prohibition remains central to the conversation. Those interested in supporting efforts in 2026 are encouraged to apply .

“Ending federal cannabis prohibition is a pressing issue with widespread bipartisan support,” said Murti. “SSDP is proud to be a founding member and lead convener of the Cannabis Unity Coalition, and we hope that the congressional briefing and press conference SSDP is organizing on 4/20 will help elevate the desperate need for real cannabis policy reform and advance the coalition’s goals. While we at SSDP are encouraged to see growing cultural support for safe and legal access to cannabis, it is central to our mission that cannabis arrests stop and that the individuals who built this industry — many of whom continue to languish behind bars within driving distance of dispensaries that handle more cannabis on a daily basis than the amount that got them locked up — are not left behind.”

Join SSDP and Allied Organizations in Washington D.C. on 4/20

Members of the public are invited to register to attend both the congressional briefing and the press conference in a show of support. Event details can be found below:

Congressional Briefing

Stolen Time: The Human Cost of Cannabis Prohibition

April 20, 2026 | 12:00 PM

Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2075

45 Independence Ave SW, Washington, D.C.

Press Conference

The War on Cannabis is a War on Us

April 20, 2026 | 10:00 AM

House Triangle, U.S. Capitol Grounds

With chapters on campuses and in communities across the country, Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) is the largest youth-led grassroots network dedicated to replacing War on Drug policies with those rooted in evidence, compassion, and human rights.

For more information, please visit ssdp.org .

Contact:

Gina Giorgio

Director of Strategy and Development

Students for Sensible Drug Policy

gina@ssdp.org