Fogo de Chão Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Anthony “Tony” D. Laday

DALLAS, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced that Tony Laday, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire after a distinguished career.

Tony has served as Chief Financial Officer since April 2014, overseeing Finance, Accounting, Supply Chain, Treasury, Investor Relations, and Technology. His retirement marks the culmination of a 12-year tenure during which he played a critical role in shaping Fogo’s financial and operational foundation and guiding the company through a period of significant growth and transformation. At Fogo Tony helped lead the company through its initial public offering and, more recently, its successful transition to a private ownership structure in partnership with Bain Capital.

“Tony has been an extraordinary partner and leader during some of the most important chapters in Fogo’s history,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s financial discipline, supporting expansion, and positioning the brand for long-term value creation. From our IPO to our transition to private ownership, his steady guidance, strategic insight, and deep commitment to the business have left a lasting impact on our organization. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

Prior to joining Fogo de Chão, Tony served as Vice President of Finance, Treasurer, and Investor Relations at Brinker International from 2010 to 2013, where he previously held the role of Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis from 2007 to 2010.

Tony will remain with Fogo through a transition period to ensure continuity. Fogo has initiated a formal search for its next Chief Financial Officer.

“I am deeply grateful for my time at Fogo de Chão and proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Laday. “It has been a privilege to work alongside such a talented team and to help guide the company through meaningful growth and transformation. I look forward to seeing Fogo continue to build on this strong foundation in the years ahead.”

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90f491e9-33c3-4ce9-91cb-d7f27319b61f