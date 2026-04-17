Zenas BioPharma, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Zenas BioPharma, Inc., (“Zenas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZBIO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/zenas-biopharma-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Zenas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative immunology-based therapies. According to the Complaint, Zenas BioPharma sold over 13 million shares at $17.00 each in its IPO.

The class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO offering documents were materially false, misleading, or omitted material information by overstating the length of time Zenas BioPharma could fund its operations using existing cash and anticipated IPO proceeds.

Further, the Complaint alleges that on November 12, 2024, Zenas BioPharma filed its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024, revealing it could only fund operations for 12 months—not the 24 months stated in the IPO registration statement. As of the close of trading on April 15, 2025, the stock price had fallen to $8.72, a decline of 48.7% from the IPO price, according to the Complaint.

The decline was further exacerbated by the "effective immediately" nature of the transition, which suggested an abrupt loss of institutional continuity and strategic oversight. The revelation that the Company was suddenly without its top executive across three core leadership functions led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened uncertainty regarding Teleflex’s future direction and the potential for a leadership vacuum.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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