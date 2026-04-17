CHOW Shareholder Alert: May 12, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE: CHOW).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CHOW during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/chowchow-cloud-international-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=185577&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: September 16, 2025 to December 10, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CHOW was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) CHOW’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; (3) as a result, CHOW securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NYSE American and severe volatility-induced decline; (4) the sole underwriter on the IPO, Tiger Securities, had been fined and censured by the financial industry regulatory authority in April 2025 for failing to have a reasonable system in place to identify potentially suspicious deposits of low-priced securities; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: May 12, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/chowchow-cloud-international-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=185577&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CHOW during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 12, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

