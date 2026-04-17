Edible Garden Secures $2.66 Million from Iowa Economic Development Authority to Accelerate Ready-to-Drink Tetra Pak Facility

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced the strategic redevelopment of the former National Shrimp facility in Webster City, Iowa into a new, large-scale, technology-driven ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage production hub. Supported by a recently approved $2.66 million incentive package from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, this initiative reflects the Company’s continued execution of its Farm to Formula® strategy and its move into higher-value, shelf-stable nutrition categories. The 400,000-square-foot facility, previously used for aquaculture operations, is being converted into a high-capacity, automated production plant designed to manufacture shelf-stable RTD nutritional beverages.

The transformation extends Edible Garden’s vertically integrated capabilities beyond cultivation and into value-added food and beverage manufacturing. The facility will focus on producing shelf-stable, plant- and dairy-based protein beverages using advanced precision processing, automation, and sustainable production methods aligned with the Company’s Zero-Waste Inspired® approach.

At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce more than 100 million RTD beverage units annually, positioning Edible Garden to capitalize on the rapidly expanding functional and clean nutrition beverage market. The Company expects broad national distribution, driving revenue diversification and further scaling of its consumer-packaged goods platform.

“We are pleased to receive this support from the State of Iowa as we continue to expand into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This facility represents a natural extension of our Farm to Formula® platform, combining our agricultural expertise, advanced technology, and sustainability-driven approach to produce innovative, better-for-you beverages at scale. The transformation is also expected to enhance supply chain integration and operational efficiency across our business, while supporting broader regional supply chain development and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable, resource-efficient production.”

“This project reflects the Company’s commitment to sustainability in a very tangible way,” said Margaret Riter, Managing Principal at Steadfast City. “It transforms an existing facility into a high-capacity production platform, positioning the Company for long-term growth while driving meaningful, lasting economic impact across the region.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.



For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com